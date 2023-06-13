Chainsaw Man Chapter 133 Spoilers, Release Timeline, and Recap

Image: Tatsuki Fujimoto and Shueisha

Did you finish reading Chapter 132 and are looking at Chainsaw Man spoilers, release timeline, and recap because you can’t wait for the next chapter to release? Luckily, we are back to a weekly release schedule meaning we won’t have to wait forever to see what happens next. Even so, we will provide Chainsaw Man Chapter 133 spoilers and raw scans as they are released, so you don’t have to wait long to see what happens.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 132 Recap: Nayuta Arc Incoming?

Nayuta is in school until she is captured and taken to a center. It is here that we see Iseumi appear on a television show saying they created The Chainsaw Man Society for World Peace. However, he is be controlled by an unknown force who is working for Fami. We then see Denji being “Protected” by Yoshida. Asa doesn’t appear in the chapter, but it is stated that she is in the hospital with minor injuries.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 133 Spoilers

No spoilers, leaks, or raw scans are available for Chainsaw Man Chapter 133. However, we will keep you informed as soon as they become available. We will update you as soon as possible to keep you informed about the latest happenings in this exciting chapter. So stay tuned!

Chainsaw Man Chapter 133 Release Timeline

The Chainsaw Man Chapter 133 release timeline is 1:00 AM JST on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

8:00 AM PST Tuesday, June 20

9:00 AM MST Tuesday, June 20

10:00 AM CST Tuesday, June 20

12:00 PM EST Tuesday , June 20

, 1:00 PM AST Tuesday , June 20

, 2:00 PM BRT Tuesday , June 20

, 5:00 PM GMT Tuesday , June 20

, 7:00 PM CEST Tuesday , June 20

, 9:30 PM IST Tuesday , June 20

, 11:00 PM ICT Tuesday , June 20

, 12:00 AM PHT Tuesday , June 20

, 1:00 AM JST Wednesday, June 21

Where Can I Read Chainsaw Man Chapter 133?

You can read One Piece Chapter 133 on the Manga Plus website, plus the three most recent chapters, for free to catch up before the latest chapter releases. However, you must subscribe for a membership if you want to read anything before that. If you are reading on a mobile device, you can also download the Shonen Jump Manga and Comics app to read all official Shonen Jump Mangas, including One Piece.

- This article was updated on June 13th, 2023