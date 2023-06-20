Chainsaw Man Chapter 134 Spoilers, Release Timeline, and Recap

Image: Tatsuki Fujimoto

Did you finish reading Chapter 133 and are looking for Chainsaw Man spoilers, release timeline, and recap because you can’t wait for the next chapter to release? Luckily, we are back to a weekly release schedule, meaning we won’t have to wait forever to see what happens next. Even so, we will provide Chainsaw Man Chapter 134 spoilers and raw scans as they are released, so you don’t have to wait long to see what happens.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 133 Recap: Denji’s Choice

In Chapter 133, titled “Protest Chainsaw Man,” Yoshida and Denji monitor the protesters at a cafe. The first group of protestors despises Chainsaw Man, while the second group supports him. Yoshida expresses concern about the demonstrations spiraling out of control, leading to more significant problems. Consequently, he advises Denji that he has two options: either stop transforming into Chainsaw Man permanently or risk Nayuta’s demise. Denji, in his typical fashion, insists on having his cake and eating it too by choosing both options. Only time will reveal whether his decision will have any repercussions.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 134 Spoilers

No spoilers, leaks, or raw scans have been released for Chainsaw Man Chapter 134. Nevertheless, we will keep you updated with any developments as soon as they become available. We aim to provide you with the latest news and information regarding this highly anticipated chapter. Please stay tuned for further updates.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 134 Release Timeline

The Chainsaw Man Chapter 134 release timeline is 1:00 AM JST on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

8:00 AM PST Tuesday, June 27

9:00 AM MST Tuesday, June 27

10:00 AM CST Tuesday, June 27

12:00 PM EST Tuesday , June 27

, 1:00 PM AST Tuesday , June 27

, 2:00 PM BRT Tuesday , June 27

, 5:00 PM GMT Tuesday , June 27

, 7:00 PM CEST Tuesday , June 27

, 9:30 PM IST Tuesday , June 27

, 11:00 PM ICT Tuesday , June 27

, 12:00 AM PHT Wednesday , June 28

, 1:00 AM JST Wednesday, June 28

Where Can You Read Chainsaw Man Chapter 134?

You can read the three most recent chapters of Chainsaw Man on the Manga Plus website for free to catch up before the latest chapter releases. However, you must subscribe for a membership if you want to read anything before that. If you are reading on a mobile device, you can also download the Shonen Jump Manga and Comics app to read all official Shonen Jump Mangas, including Chainsaw Man.

- This article was updated on June 20th, 2023