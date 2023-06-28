Image: Tatsuki Fujimoto

Did you finish reading Chapter 134 and are looking for Chainsaw Man Chapter 135 spoilers, release timeline, and recap because you can’t wait for the next chapter to release? Unfortunately, the manga is taking a break next week, so we will have to wait an extended period to see how Denji deals with someone else taking his identity as Chainsaw Man (identity theft is not a joke, Jim!). Even so, we will provide Chainsaw Man Chapter 135 spoilers and raw scans as they are released, so you don’t have to wait long to see what happens.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 134 Recap: I a Chainsaw Man

As Denji walks past several TVs and students, he overhears the mixed opinions of the public about Chainsaw Man. The news of the prophecy has spread, and some students even mistakenly believe that Chainsaw Man will fight Nostradamus himself.

Upon reaching home, Denji starts cleaning Nayuta’s hair while listening to her talk about the Church of Chainsaw Man’s clashes with the police. Denji admits to Nayuta that he has decided to give up transforming into Chainsaw Man. He believes that his current life is perfect, and he doesn’t want to risk Nayuta’s life for his own happiness. Nayuta challenges his idea, and later that night, Denji has an epiphany while conversing with Pochita. He wonders if it’s okay for him to strive for a better than average life, but his thoughts are interrupted by Meowy’s arrival.

Unable to sleep, Denji flips through TV channels and stumbles upon Haruka’s speech. A member of the audience expresses concerns about the church’s recruitment and collateral damage. Haruka assures the audience that the city and ministry of defense are informed of their activities, and only experienced hunters are recruited. Haruka also emphasizes that members must follow Chainsaw Man’s principles, so they fight for selfless reasons. When asked about these principles, Haruka claims to have received them directly from Chainsaw Man and offers to let the audience member speak to the public. As Haruka gets the crowd chanting, Denji rushes to the phone to speak to the masses but is shocked when a random hunter claims to be Chainsaw Man.

The hunter explains his origin story, revealing that he is half-human and half-Devil and obtained his powers after encountering the Justice Devil. He fights to rid the world of Devils and explains his motives in Biblical terms. Denji yells at the TV, waking Nayuta from her sleep. He rants about how he never did anything for an ultimate goal and people started calling him Chainsaw Man because of his achievements. Denji breaks down in front of the TV, and Nayuta comforts him.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 135 Spoilers

No spoilers, leaks, or raw scans have been released for Chainsaw Man Chapter 134. Nevertheless, we will update you with any developments as soon as they become available. Shueisha manga leaks usually happen midweek, but with the two-week break, we suspect they will drop around July 6, so check back soon!

Chainsaw Man Chapter 135 Release Timeline

The Chainsaw Man Chapter 135 release timeline is 1am JST on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

8:00 AM PST Tuesday, July 11

9:00 AM MST Tuesday, July 11

10:00 AM CST Tuesday, July 11

12:00 PM EST Tuesday , July 11

, 1:00 PM AST Tuesday , July 11

, 2:00 PM BRT Tuesday , July 11

, 5:00 PM GMT Tuesday , July 11

, 7:00 PM CEST Tuesday , July 11

, 9:30 PM IST Tuesday , July 11

, 11:00 PM ICT Tuesday , July 11

, 12:00 AM PHT Wednesday , July 12

, 1:00 AM JST Wednesday, July 12

Where Can You Read Chainsaw Man Chapter 135?

You can read the three most recent chapters of Chainsaw Man on the Manga Plus website for free to catch up before the latest chapter releases. However, you must subscribe for a membership if you want to read anything before that. If you are reading on a mobile device, you can also download the Shonen Jump Manga and Comics app to read all official Shonen Jump Mangas, including Chainsaw Man.

- This article was updated on June 28th, 2023