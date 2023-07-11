Chainsaw Man Chapter 136 Spoilers, Release Timeline, and Recap

Image: Tatsuki Fujimoto

Did you finish reading Chapter 136 and are looking for Chainsaw Man Chapter 135 spoilers, release timeline, and recap because you can’t wait for the next chapter to release? We are back on track after Chainsaw Man took a week off. That’s super lucky as the manga took an interesting took when Fami shows up. Even so, we will provide Chainsaw Man Chapter 136 spoilers and raw scans as they are released, so you don’t have to wait long to see what happens.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 135 Recap

In Chainsaw Man Chapter 135, “Sentimental Drive,” we start the chapter with Asa and Yoru watching the television, which discusses the person revealing themselves to be the real Chainsaw Man. Through this conversation, we see that Asa likes Chainsaw Man because he keeps saving her while Yoru gives her a hard time. During this conversation, Yoru discloses that the Falling Devil impacted the world, and she is expecting war to start and will take advantage of it.

Out of nowhere, Fami, the Famine Devil, appears to them. She says they can fulfill both wishes to kill Chainsaw Man and save him. This is because he reveals that the Chainsaw Man (Black Chainsaw Man) Yoru wants to kill and the Chainsaw Man (Red Chainsaw Man) Asa wants to save are not the same beings. Fami then turns and says the Chainsaw Man Church can be trusted. After that, the chapter shows us that Asa is going around and killing Devils (ten to this point), and now everyone believes she may have killed the Devils that Denji did.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 136 Fan Questions

There are two unanswered questions that fans are discussing on forum posts.

The first question is that since Denji formed an agreement with the Power to locate the following Blood Devil. What are the consequences if Denji chooses not to transform into Chainsaw Man again and fails to fulfill this commitment? I think it was deliberate for Meowy to enter the scene while Denji is contemplating his situation, potentially to remind him of his outstanding obligation or for another reason.

The second question stems from part 1 of the Manga, where Makima stated that anyone who seeks salvation from Chainsaw Man ultimately meets their demise. However, it’s unclear if Kobeni’s request for help falls under this category, as she didn’t specifically ask for Chainsaw Man’s intervention. This could be seen as a potential loophole. Interestingly, Asa boldly uttered the danger phrase, yet she survived. I wonder if it was because Pochita was incredibly powerful in his CSM form and unintentionally killed everyone he tried to aid (which seems probable) or if it was destined to happen that way. Regardless, I’m intrigued to see what will unfold between Denji and Asa. However, if he were to kill her, it would be one of the most heart-wrenching events in the manga, and I’m mentally preparing for that possibility.

What are your thoughts?

Chainsaw Man Chapter 136 Spoilers

No Chainsaw Man Chapter 134 spoilers, leaks, or raw scans have been released. Nevertheless, we will update you with any developments as soon as they become available. Shueisha manga leaks usually happen midweek, but with the two-week break, we suspect they will drop around July 14, so check back soon!

Chainsaw Man Chapter 136 Release Timeline

The Chainsaw Man Chapter 136 release timeline is 1am JST on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

8:00 AM PST Tuesday, July 18

9:00 AM MST Tuesday, July 18

10:00 AM CST Tuesday, July 18

12:00 PM EST Tuesday , July 18

, 1:00 PM AST Tuesday , July 18

, 2:00 PM BRT Tuesday , July 18

, 5:00 PM GMT Tuesday , July 18

, 7:00 PM CEST Tuesday , July 18

, 9:30 PM IST Tuesday , July 18

, 11:00 PM ICT Tuesday , July 18

, 12:00 AM PHT Wednesday , July 19

, 1:00 AM JST Wednesday, July 19

Where Can You Read Chainsaw Man Chapter 136?

You can read the three most recent chapters of Chainsaw Man on the Manga Plus website for free to catch up before the latest chapter releases. However, you must subscribe for a membership if you want to read anything before that. If you are reading on a mobile device, you can also download the Shonen Jump Manga and Comics app to read all official Shonen Jump Mangas, including Chainsaw Man.

- This article was updated on July 11th, 2023