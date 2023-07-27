Chainsaw Man Chapter 137’s Title Contains a Real World Easter Egg

Image: Tatsuki Fujimoto

Chainsaw Man Chapter 137 continues the chaotic events that started when Denji met the unknown girl in the theater. The title of Chapter 137, and the song the unknown girl sings at Fujimoto’s karaoke bar, is a tribute to a song that could have some severe implications for what could happen in future chapters. Because of this, fans are going wild with listening to the song to figure out why Fujimoto chose it.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 137: Chu Chu Lovely Muni Muni Mura Mura

The title of Chainsaw Man Chapter 137 is a tribute to the song “ChuChu Lovely MuniMuni MuraMura PrinPrin Boron Nururu ReroRero” by Maximum the Hormone, a heavy metal band from Hachioji, Tokyo, Japan. The band’s songs “What’s Up, People?!” and “Zetsubo Billy” were used as the second opening and ending themes of the anime series Death Note. Furthermore, their song “Akagi” was the ending theme for the anime series Akagi.

“ChuChu Lovely MuniMuni MuraMura PrinPrin Boron Nururu ReroRero” was released in 2007, and fans quickly pointed out that Chainsaw Man takes place in the 1990s. However, since the manga series is set in an alternate reality version of the ’90s, it is possible that Maximum the Hormone could have released the song during this decade instead, which is why it is available as a karaoke song in the chapter.

Either way, fans are trying to decipher the song’s lyrics to understand better Fujimoto’s motives behind picking the song. To take it one step further, one Reddit user went as far as to time the lyrics from the chapter with the song itself, which provides greater context to the chaotic moments of Chapter 137.

Everything Fujimoto does in the manga is done with a purpose, so it is unlikely that he randomly chose to name the chapter title after a specific song or have the unknown girl sing the same song during the chapter’s events without a specific reason. His choice of the song could serve as an extra warning for us about this new girl, or it could be foreshadowing, due to the unfortunate content of the song, that she is going to be the final boss. It is hard to tell what the last panel is implying, but one thing is sure, poor Denji will be the victim and will have a series of unfortunate circumstances happen to him again.

