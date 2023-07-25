Chainsaw Man Chapter 138 Spoilers, Release Timeline, and Recap

Image: Tatsuki Fujimoto

Things got even stranger during Chainsaw Man Chapter 137. First, Fujimoto tricked us into thinking Denji had matured, only to pull that away from us a few panels later, sadistically. Who is this strange girl, and why is a line of people waiting to beat them up with baseball bats? Unfortunately, the official release timeline for Chapter 138 is two weeks from today. This may make you want to seek out spoilers and raw scans for Chainsaw Man Chapter 138 to see how Denji’s date ends and if we will finally know who his date is (or what she is) and her motivations.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 138 Spoilers

No Chainsaw Man Chapter 138 spoilers, leaks, or raw scans have been released. Nevertheless, we will update you with any developments as soon as they become available. Shueisha manga leaks usually happen midweek, but with the two-week break, we suspect they will drop around August 4, so check back soon!

Chainsaw Man Chapter 137 Recap

At the start of Chainsaw Man Chapter 137, “Chu Chu Lovely Muni Muni Mura Mura,” we see Denji turning down the advances of a strange girl because he is mature and doesn’t fall for honey traps anymore. But Fujimoto is tricked into believing that because a few panels later, he is sucking on the tentacle of a dead devil. After that, they go to a karaoke bar where they will have sex, but first, Mandy wants to belt out a song. Meanwhile, a group of guys lines up outside, and Denji starts to fight all of them with a baseball bat until Mandy joins him at the end of the chapter.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 138 Fan Reactions

Alright, Chainsaw Man fans, I don’t think anyone had Denji beating up Randos with a baseball bat while Handy Mandy belts out a surprisingly catchy rendition of a Rock’n’roll song at a Karaoke Bar before they have sex together on your bingo card. However, based on Denji’s history, this was surprisingly his least chaotic first date. The two most significant reactions from fans are “What did I just read?!” and “I can’t believe Fujimoto tricked us like that!” It’ll be interesting to see precisely what is happening here and how Denji is living a “normal” life and not turning into Chainsaw Man.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 138 Release Timeline

The Chainsaw Man Chapter 138 release timeline is 1am JST on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

8:00 AM PST Tuesday, August 8

9:00 AM MST Tuesday, August 8

10:00 AM CST Tuesday, August 8

12:00 PM EST Tuesday , August 8

, 1:00 PM AST Tuesday , August 8

, 2:00 PM BRT Tuesday , August 8

, 5:00 PM GMT Tuesday , August 8

, 7:00 PM CEST Tuesday , August 8

, 9:30 PM IST Tuesday , August 8

, 11:00 PM ICT Tuesday , August 8

, 12:00 AM PHT Wednesday , August 9

, 1:00 AM JST Wednesday, August 9

Where Can You Read Chainsaw Man Chapter 138?

You can read the three most recent chapters of Chainsaw Man on the Manga Plus website for free to catch up before the latest chapter releases. However, you must subscribe for a membership if you want to read anything before that. If you are reading on a mobile device, you can also download the Shonen Jump Manga and Comics app to read all official Shonen Jump Mangas, including Chainsaw Man.

