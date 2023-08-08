Chainsaw Man Chapter 139 Spoilers, Release Timeline, and Recap

Image: Tatsuki Fujimoto

Chainsaw Man Chapter 138 finally gave us answers to what was going on since Denji’s exciting but uncomfortable meeting with Fumiko Mifune in the theater. However, the chapter ended with a return of a minor antagonist from the Control Devil arc. What is he doing back, and what does this mean for Denji in the future? To answer these questions, we will provide Chainsaw Man Chapter 139 spoilers and raw scans to determine what happens before the official release timeline.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 139 Spoilers

No Chainsaw Man Chapter 139 spoilers, leaks, or raw scans have been released. Nevertheless, we will update you with any developments as soon as they become available. Shueisha manga leaks usually happen midweek, but with the two-week break, we suspect they will drop around August 11, so check back soon!

Chainsaw Man Chapter 138 Recap

Denji and his companion lock eyes, but suddenly, she charges at him with a bat. Instead of hitting him, she tosses the bat towards one of the injured men on the ground, who seemed to be carrying a gun. She picks up the gun and notes that it’s fake, realizing that they couldn’t afford real ones. Denji is confused and asks if she’s his enemy, since she was singing while he was being attacked. Yoshida intervenes and introduces her as Fumiko Mifune, his “junior.” Fumiko then discloses that she is a member of Tokyo Special Division 7 for Public Safety and has been assigned to be his high school bodyguard, despite being 22 years old.

Denji asked again about the karaoke attack, and Fumiko admitted that she had to stop singing midway. Denji got angry, but Yoshida explained that as Chainsaw Man, he needs protection because someone knows his secret identity and sent those men after him. Fumiko admired Denji’s strength in his human form, but he thought she was only flirting with him for the job. Fumiko disagreed and said that she likes him because he’s the only Chainsaw Man. Yoshida gently reprimanded Fumiko for not taking her job seriously and assured Denji that he won’t have to fight anymore.

Asa and Yoru are currently watching a news report about their recent activities as Devil Hunters. Asa is pleased to be considered beautiful, while Yoru enjoys the fame and glory that comes with their job. Asa reminds Yoru that their ultimate goal is to save Chainsaw Man, but Yoru corrects her and reveals her own contradictory goals. Yoru also expresses frustration that Chainsaw Man was able to experience the same happiness. Asa, slurring her words, claims to be creeped out by the massive amount of fame and sees it as a violation of her privacy. Yoru looks at her in disbelief, but Asa’s facade of concern soon fades as she can’t help but smile at the news story.

Denji stands in an alley, studying a poster advertising the recruitment of a Chainsaw Man Church. He’s puzzled by the appearance of a person named Asa on the poster when a stranger approaches him. The stranger notices Denji’s irritation towards someone standing next to Chainsaw Man. Denji asks why the stranger is talking to him, and the stranger responds by informing Denji that they’ve met before, although they don’t remember each other. Denji asks the stranger’s identity, and the stranger reveals himself as the Sword Hybrid from the battle against Makima and Tokyo Special Division 5. However, Denji remains confused and wonders who Sword Man is.

Who is Sword Man in Chainsaw Man Chapter 138?

The Sword Hybrid, known as Sword Main, engaged in combat against Makima and Tokyo Special Division 5. As a human-devil hybrid, he merged with the Longsword Devil and appeared as a minor antagonist in the Control Devil arc. In this arc, he confronted the formidable Chainsaw Devil. Sword Man made his debut in Chapter 86.

Sword Man appears as an average-height young man with black, unkempt hair and noticeable dark circles under his brown eyes when in human form. He dons a Fourth East High School uniform over a dark blue drawstring hoodie. While under Makima’s control, he was seen wearing the Public Safety Devil Hunter suit.

After transforming, Sword Man’s head becomes similar to Katana Man’s, but with a pointed face and two longswords protruding from the back, resembling horns. Additionally, Sword Man’s arms now have blades protruding from them.

In the Control Devil arc battle, Katana Man and Sword Man initiated the fight by leaping forward and slicing a chunk of land into multiple smaller pieces. However, their attack left them open to attack as Pochita descended toward them from behind the debris. Pochita quickly used his chainsaws to defeat the two Hybrids without wasting time.

Some time had passed when Sword Man, who had been brainwashed before, approached Denji after his terrible “date” with Fumiko Mifune. He was looking at a recruitment poster for the Chainsaw Man Church and was irritated to see an unknown person next to Chainsaw Man. This is the panel that Chapter 138 ends on.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 139 Release Timeline

Chainsaw Man

Chapter 139 Click Here Once the Chapter Drops

The Chainsaw Man Chapter 139 release timeline is 1am JST on Wednesday, August 16, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

8:00 AM PST Tuesday, August 15

9:00 AM MST Tuesday, August 15

10:00 AM CST Tuesday, August 15

12:00 PM EST Tuesday , August 15

, 1:00 PM AST Tuesday , August 15

, 2:00 PM BRT Tuesday , August 15

, 5:00 PM GMT Tuesday , August 15

, 7:00 PM CEST Tuesday , August 15

, 9:30 PM IST Tuesday , August 15

, 11:00 PM ICT Tuesday , August 15

, 12:00 AM PHT Wednesday , August 1 6

, 6 1:00 AM JST Wednesday, August 16

Related: Chainsaw Man Chapter 137’s Title Contains a Real World Easter Egg

Where Can You Read Chainsaw Man Chapter 139?

You can read the three most recent chapters of Chainsaw Man on the Manga Plus website for free to catch up before the latest chapter releases. However, you must subscribe for a membership if you want to read anything before that. If you are reading on a mobile device, you can also download the Shonen Jump Manga and Comics app to read all official Shonen Jump Mangas, including Chainsaw Man.

- This article was updated on August 8th, 2023