Chainsaw Man Chapter 140 Spoilers, Release Timeline, and Recap

Chainsaw Man Chapter 139 introduces us to Sword Man when he transfers to Denji’s and Asa’s school to recruit him to the Chainsaw Man Church. After a bit of convincing, Denji finally agrees to join. While this was a slower chapter, it revealed some information we are excited to explore more in-depth. We will provide Chainsaw Man Chapter 140 spoilers and raw scans to answer these questions to determine what happens before the official release timeline.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 140 Spoilers

No Chainsaw Man Chapter 140 spoilers, leaks, or raw scans have been released. Nevertheless, we will update you with any developments as soon as they become available. Shueisha manga leaks usually happen midweek, but with the two-week break, we suspect they will drop around August 18, so check back soon!

Chainsaw Man Chapter 139 Recap

In Chainsaw Man Chapter 139, “A Chair’s Feelings,” we meet Miri Sugo, Sword Man, and learn that he transferred from Kanagawa to recruit Denji to the Chainsaw Man church and become his friend. During his pitch to Denji, we learn that the church is led by and has a lot of members, that are people who can turn into weapon Devils like Denji, which to me is a pretty big revelation. I’m excited to see what other types of weapons we will see. Anyways, Denji has one of his most profound moments in the series when he states that chairs are, like, content in their own way, y’know? He then ruins that deep thought by agreeing to join the church when he hears that he can sleep with all the women he wants.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 140 Release Timeline

The Chainsaw Man Chapter 140 release timeline is 1am JST on Wednesday, August 23, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

8:00 AM PST Tuesday, August 22

9:00 AM MST Tuesday, August 22

10:00 AM CST Tuesday, August 22

12:00 PM EST Tuesday, August 22

1:00 PM AST Tuesday, August 22

2:00 PM BRT Tuesday, August 22

5:00 PM GMT Tuesday, August 22

7:00 PM CEST Tuesday, August 22

9:30 PM IST Tuesday, August 22

11:00 PM ICT Tuesday, August 22

12:00 AM PHT Wednesday , August 23

, 1:00 AM JST Wednesday, August 23

Where Can You Read Chainsaw Man Chapter 140?

You can read the three most recent chapters of Chainsaw Man on the Manga Plus website for free to catch up before the latest chapter releases. However, you must subscribe for a membership if you want to read anything before that. If you are reading on a mobile device, you can also download the Shonen Jump Manga and Comics app to read all official Shonen Jump Mangas, including Chainsaw Man.

- This article was updated on August 15th, 2023