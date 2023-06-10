Dandadan Chapter 110 Spoilers, Release Timeline, and Recap

Image: Yukinobu Tatsu

Are you looking for a Dandadan Chapter 110 spoilers and release timeline guide so you don’t miss out on the action? We are on a standard weekly release schedule, but with the exciting fight concluding the chapter, we can’t wait to see what happens next. Because of this, Dandadan Chapter 110 spoilers will be released soon, so you don’t have to wait to see what happens next.

Dandadan Chapter 109 Recap

In a fierce battle against the mantis suit alien, Mr. Mantis Shrimp proves to be a formidable opponent. However, he can’t help but think back to the moment he tucked Chiquitita into bed before heading out to meet Momo and the others for the upcoming battle. Despite feeling homesick, Mr. Mantis Shrimp remains determined to repay his debt to those who have helped him.

The mantis suit alien misinterprets Mr. Mantis Shrimp’s retreat as an act of cowardice, but he clarifies that he’s simply preparing to fight on his own terms. The alien reveals that he’s 100 times stronger in water, and his attacks prove too overwhelming for Mr. Mantis Shrimp. However, Mr. Mantis Shrimp transforms and becomes 24 times stronger, with punching power that increases tenfold in water. He successfully damages the mantis suit alien and destroys his suit with a Jet Punch.

Despite being immune to the venom injected by the alien, Mr. Mantis Shrimp is only able to maintain his transformation for 24 seconds before returning to his normal form. As he walks away, the mantis suit alien explodes from the water, leaving Mr. Mantis Shrimp victorious.

Dandadan Chapter 110 Spoilers

No Dandadan Chapter 100 spoilers or raw scans have been release. However, we will update this guide once they drop so check back soon!

Dandadan Chapter 110 Release Timeline

The Dandadan Chapter 110 release timeline is 1:00 AM JST on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

8:00 AM PST Monday, June 12

9:00 AM MST Monday, June 12

10:00 AM CST Monday, June 12

12:00 PM EST Monday, June 12

1:00 PM AST Monday, June 12

2:00 PM BRT Monday, June 12

5:00 PM GMT Monday, June 12

7:00 PM CEST Monday, June 12

9:30 PM IST Monday, June 12

11:00 PM ICT Monday, June 12

12:00 AM PHT Monday, June 12

1:00 AM JST Tuesday, June 13

Where Can I Read Dandadan Chapter 110?

You can read Dandadan Chapter 110 for free on Viz Media’s website. In addition, the three most recent chapters are also available on the Viz Media website for free if you need to catch up on previous chapters before Chapter 110 releases. If you are reading on a mobile device, you can also download the Shonen Jump app and read all official Shueisha Mangas, including Dandadan.

- This article was updated on June 9th, 2023