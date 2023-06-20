Dandadan Chapter 112 Spoilers, Release Timeline, and Recap

Image: Yukinobu Tatsu

Are you looking for a Dandadan Chapter 112 spoilers and release timeline guide so you don’t miss out on the action? Our weekly release schedule remains consistent, but the thrilling character return in the latest chapter has left us eagerly anticipating what comes next. As a result, spoilers for Chapter 112 of Dandadan will be available soon, sparing you the wait to find out.

Dandadan Chapter 111 Recap

Momo bravely faces the alien reinforcements, but the odds are against her. She is outnumbered and overwhelmed, along with Bamora. However, help arrives in the form of Okarun, who bursts through the cables to attack the aliens and rescue Momo. Overjoyed to see him again, Momo sheds tears of happiness and asks him to assist Bamora as well. But before Okarun can do so, Aira appears, using her Pirouette Noble Drill to free Bamora and defeat the alien restraining her.

Mr. Mantis Shrimp also joins the battle, warning Momo to be careful. With everyone present, Momo asks about Jiji, only to learn that something terrible has happened. As they witness an alien being eliminated, Okarun realizes that it’s Tuesday and prepares to face the Evil Eye, who has arrived to fight him. After the Evil Eye attacks another alien, he warns the others that he and his allies will eliminate them if they interfere.

Dandadan Chapter 112 Spoilers

Currently, no spoilers or raw scans are available for Chapter 112 of Dandadan. We expect them to be released by June 23rd. Kindly revisit this guide later, as we will keep it updated once they become accessible.

Dandadan Chapter 112 Release Timeline

The Dandadan Chapter 112 release timeline is 1:00 AM JST on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

8:00 AM PST Monday, June 26

9:00 AM MST Monday, June 26

10:00 AM CST Monday, June 26

12:00 PM EST Monday, June 26

1:00 PM AST Monday, June 26

2:00 PM BRT Monday, June 26

5:00 PM GMT Monday, June 26

7:00 PM CEST Monday, June 26

9:30 PM IST Monday, June 26

11:00 PM ICT Monday, June 26

12:00 AM PHT Monday, June 26

1:00 AM JST Tuesday, June 27

Where Can I Read Dandadan Chapter 112?

You can read the three most recent chapters of Dandadan on the Manga Plus website for free to catch up before the latest chapter releases. However, you must subscribe for a membership if you want to read anything before that. If you are reading on a mobile device, you can also download the Shonen Jump Manga and Comics app to read all official Shonen Jump Mangas, including Dandadan.

