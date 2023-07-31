Dandadan Chapter 117 Spoilers, Release Timeline, and Recap

Image: Yukinobu Tatsu

Have you had the chance to read Dandadan Chapter 116 yet? If so, you might be curious about when Chapter 117 will be released. Or, maybe you’re excited to know what happens next and are looking for some spoilers or a recap. In Chapter 116 of Dandadan, we see Kinta and Vamola continue their fight against the alien who stole Vamola’s kaiju battle suit. Can Kinta outsmart the alien and penetrate the kaiju suit’s formidable defenses? Here are all the crucial details about what goes down in Dandadan Chapter 117.

Dandadan Chapter 117 Spoilers

No Dandadan Chapter 117 spoilers or raw scans have been released yet. However, leaks for Shueisha manga usually come out at the end of the week, so we expect them to be available starting August 4. Check back soon because I will update this guide once they are released!

Dandadan Chapter 116 Recap

In Dandadan Chapter 116, “Howl, Great Kinta!,” Kinta and Vamola continue to fight the alien who stole the Kaiju suit. After some hilarious size comparison moments, it all seems like when the alien grabs Kinta and Vamola in a death grab. However, Kinta shows why he is the best when he tricks the alien and lands on the Kaiju’s back. This gives them the advantage because Kaiju can’t reach their backs. The chapter ends when Kinta makes a Spiiin Power Bomb attack on the Kaiju to damage the alien inside the Kaiju suit since he can’t penetrate its defenses.

Dandadan Chapter 117 Release Timeline

The Dandadan Chapter 117 release timeline is 1 am JST on Tuesday, August 8, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

8:00 AM PST Monday, August 7

9:00 AM MST Monday, August 7

10:00 AM CST Monday, August 7

12:00 PM EST Monday, August 7

1:00 PM AST Monday, August 7

2:00 PM BRT Monday, August 7

5:00 PM GMT Monday, August 7

7:00 PM CEST Monday, August 7

9:30 PM IST Monday, August 7

11:00 PM ICT Monday, August 7

12:00 AM PHT Monday, August 8

8 1:00 AM JST Tuesday, August 8

Where Can You Read Dandadan Chapter 117?

You can read the three most recent chapters of Dandadan on the Manga Plus website for free to catch up before the latest chapter releases. However, you must subscribe for a membership if you want to read anything before that. If you are reading on a mobile device, you can also download the Shonen Jump Manga and Comics app to read all official Shonen Jump Mangas, including Dandadan.

