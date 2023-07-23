My Hero Academia Chapter 396 Spoilers, Release Timeline, and Recap

Image: Kohei Horikoshi

My Hero Academia Chapter 365 ended on a cliffhanger before a break death, leaving many fans conflicted. Since this has happened in the past, they aren’t sure what to think. Unfortunately, we are on break, so we must wait another week for the official chapter release timeline to find out. However, we have a reliable source that will provide Chapter 366 spoilers, which we will post in this guide once avaiable. Here is everything you need to know about My Academia Chapter 366.

My Hero Academia Chapter 396 Spoilers

As of now, there are no My Hero Academia Chapter 396 spoilers or raw scans. Spoilers usually come out midweek, but due to the series taking a break this week, we anticipate them to be available by August 3, 2023. Please check back on that day for updates, as we will provide them as soon as they become available.

My Hero Academia Chapter 395 Recap

My Hero Academia Chapter 395, “What Lies Beyond My Happiness,” begins with all the clones vanishing. They are heading toward the Todoroki family, Iida, and Hawks. One clone pointed his knife at Hawks, but it vanished, and Hawks says, “Bubaigawa was a nice guy, right, Himiko Toga?” A narration from Toga then begins, saying that her knife allows her to become who she loves, so she shouldn’t have held it with hate in her heart.

We see Toga standing next to Ochako, lying on the ground. She has her mask thing in her hand. Toga is panting and starts to feel a lot of pain from using her quirk. She realizes that Ochako is so exhausted because she didn’t release her awakened quirk until all the heroes were back on the ground. She didn’t want to hurt anyone Ochako knows she has lost a lot of blood and cannot move a finger. Toga looks around her and sees all the people who got hurt because of her, and, at the same time, she remembers Ochako’s sweet words.

Ochako replies that she’s the weird one for doing this transfusion, but Toga says she will always live how she wants to. That’s why she won’t let herself be arrested, even if it’s on Ochako’s terms. Toga apologizes for the stabbing and yelling at her. She says that Toya burned down the house that forced her to be expected, making her happy. But even though the house was gone, the wounds in her heart weren’t. And Ochako recognized that Toga’s pain was real. Even though it wasn’t the most straightforward way, Ochako touched Toga’s heart, making her feel lighter inside. “Thank you so much, Ochako-chan. I was so, so happy.”

The blood continues to be transferred, Ochako starts to cry, shouting, “Himiko-chan!” and Toga smiles. Toga’s narration continues, with her saying that she drank people’s blood with a mix of love and envy. But if she had been loved earlier, she could have also given her blood to many people. And if that happened, the world would be a slightly more accessible place to live in. We see an image of Toga letting a little bird fly and looking up at the sky as she smiles. “But still, I am Himiko Toga. I lived how I wanted to and was a normal girl with the cutest smile in the world!”. At the end of the chapter, we see the two lying together on the ground.

My Hero Academia Chapter 396 Release Timeline

My Hero Academia Chapter 396 Click Here Once the Chapter Drops

The My Hero Academia Chapter 396 release timeline is scheduled for 1:00 AM JST on Monday, August 7, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

8:00 AM PST Sunday, August 6

9:00 AM MST Sunday, August 6

10:00 AM CST Sunday, August 6

12:00 PM EST Sunday, August 6

1:00 PM AST Sunday, August 6

2:00 PM BRT Sunday, August 6

5:00 PM GMT Sunday, August 6

7:00 PM CEST Sunday, August 6

9:30 PM IST Sunday, August 6

11:00 PM ICT Sunday, August 6

12:00 AM PHT Sunday, August 7

1:00 AM JST Monday, August 7

Where Can I Read My Hero Academia Chapter 396?

You can read My Hero Academia Chapter 396 on the Manga Plus website for free to catch up before the latest chapter releases. However, you must subscribe for a membership if you want to read anything before the latest three chapters. If you are reading on a mobile device, you can also download the Shonen Jump Manga and Comics app to read all official Shonen Jump Mangas, including My Hero Academia.

- This article was updated on July 23rd, 2023