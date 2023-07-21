Demon Lord Exchange!! Chapter 6 Spoilers, Release Timeline, and Recap

Image: Riya Hozmi

Things get interesting in Chapter 5 when the crew stumbles upon a strange mist inside a creature’s dwelling. Is that Filly, or is it the mist playing tricks on Atty? Unfortunately, we will have to wait two weeks for Demon Lord Exchange!! Chapter 5, with the series being on a bi-weekly release. However, we’ll be sharing spoilers and raw scans of Chapter 4 as soon as they become available, so you won’t have to wait for the official release to get answers to any questions raised in the previous chapter.

Demon Lord Exchange!! Chapter 5 Recap

Demon Lord Exchange!! Chapter 5 surprised all fans because Atty was hallucinating, not the Demon Lord or Nica (the alcohol they drank in Chapter 4 neutralized the spores). However, this proved helpful as the parasite mushroom-producing spores led Atty to itself by making Atty think he saw Filly again.

When they arrive at the massive parasite mushroom, they also find the missing city folk who have started to turn into mushroom people and are doing the bidding of the mushroom. Nica raised their defenses so the Demon Lord could beat them up without killing them. After that, Nica put them all to sleep to safely take them back to the kingdom. Since the parasite mushroom is so big, Nica fears using fire since it would travel to the city.

Instead, the Demon Lord uses a powerful freezing spell that deals with it instead. After they return to the town, Atty heals the city folk, the mushrooms growing in them are removed, and everyone is saved. While the three of them are waiting for the feast at the city inn to begin, they are summoned back to the Royal Capital by one of the King’s guards. It is then revealed that a coup d’état is underway in the demon realm, and the Demon Lord’s castle is under attack.

Demon Lord Exchange!! Chapter 6 Predictions

In the upcoming chapter, it seems we might finally meet Demon Lord Filly (not to be confused with Filly Demon Lord). Fans have been speculating if she failed at managing her duties or if her kind demeanor made her appear weak, leading to a possible coup by another powerful demon from the Demon Realm who will become the main antagonist of the series. Additionally, there is curiosity if Keane will finally be revived and if Nica will finally uncover the truth.

Demon Lord Exchange!! Chapter 6 Spoilers

Currently, there are Demon Lord Exchange!! Chapter 6 spoilers, leaks, or raw scans. However, you can be sure that we will keep you informed as soon as any spoilers become available, which we anticipate will be by August 1. Please check back regularly, as we will update this guide as soon as new information is released.

Demon Lord Exchange!! Chapter 6 Release Timeline

The Demon Lord Exchange!! Chapter 4 release timeline is 1:00 AM JST on Saturday, August 5, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

8:00 AM PST Friday, August 4

9:00 AM MST Friday, August 4

10:00 AM CST Friday, August 4

12:00 PM EST Friday, August 4

1:00 PM AST Friday, August 4

2:00 PM BRT Friday, August 4

5:00 PM GMT Friday, August 4

7:00 PM CEST Friday, August 4

9:30 PM IST Friday, August 4

11:00 PM ICT Friday, August 4

12:00 AM PHT Saturday, August 5

1:00 AM JST Saturday, August 5

Where Can You Read Demon Lord Exchange!! Chapter 6?

You can read Demon Lord Exchange!! Chapter 6 plus the three most recent chapters on the Manga Plus website for free to catch up before the latest chapter releases. However, you must subscribe for a membership if you want to read anything before that. If you are reading on a mobile device, you can also download the Shonen Jump Manga and Comics app to read all official Shonen Jump Mangas, including Demon Lord Exchange!!

