Wild Strawberry Chapter 3 Spoilers, Release Timeline, and Recap

Image: Ire Yomoto

Wild Strawberry Chapter 2 was even more intense than the first, as we learn more about our characters’ mission to save humanity. Thankfully, this Shonen manga won’t take a week-long break like others, so we won’t have to wait too long to see what happens next. Still, as someone who loves horror, I understand the temptation to seek out spoilers and raw scans for Chapter 3, and we will provide them as soon as they become available. Here’s everything you need to know about what’s coming up in Wild Strawberry Chapter 3.

Wild Strawberry Chapter 3 Spoilers

No Wild Strawberry Chapter 3 spoilers or raw scans have been released yet. Like other Shueisha manga releases, we anticipate spoilers will be about four days before the official release, so we expect them to be released by July 24. Please check back frequently, as we will update this guide as soon as they become accessible.

Wild Strawberry Chapter 2 Recap

Wild Strawberry Chapter 2, “Failure,” shows us what happens when a human is infected with a Jinka but isn’t killed immediately, which is being incinerated alive. After that, we are taken to Kingo, who is alive, and learn how his sister sacrificed herself for him. Also, I’ve never seen an author use blank pages before, but it was well done to show Kingo getting devoured by that Jinka. If you were like me, other fans thought the images stopped loading and reloaded their browser. While inside the Jinka, Kayano may not be dead and helps Kingo bloom, destroying the Jinka from the inside out. Finally, the chapter ends with Kingo holding the scientist who told him that he must escape because he could be the savior of humanity.

Wild Strawberry Chapter 3 Release Timeline

Wild Strawberry Chapter 3 Click Here When the Chapter Drops

The Wild Strawberry Chapter 3 release timeline is 1:00 AM JST on Friday, July 28, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities.

8:00 AM PST Thursday, July 27

9:00 AM MST Thursday, July 27

10:00 AM CST Thursday, July 27

12:00 PM EST Thursday, July 27

1:00 PM AST Thursday, July 27

2:00 PM BRT Thursday, July 27

5:00 PM GMT Thursday, July 27

7:00 PM CEST Thursday, July 27

9:30 PM IST Thursday, July 27

11:00 PM ICT Thursday, July 27

12:00 AM PHT Friday, July 28

1:00 AM JST Friday, July 28

Related: KAIJU NO.8 Chapter 91 Spoilers, Release Timeline, and Recap

Where Can You Read Wild Strawberry Chapter 2?

You can read Wild Strawberry Chapter 2 on the Manga Plus website for free. In addition, you can read the latest three chapters for free, which is excellent since the manga just released, giving you ample time to decide if you like it. However, don’t wait too long; otherwise, you must pay for a membership and use the Shueisha manga and comics app to read chapters beyond the first three.

- This article was updated on July 21st, 2023