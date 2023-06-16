Demon Lord Exchange!! Manga Release Date Schedule 2023: When You Can Expect New Chapters

Are you looking for a Demon Lord Exchange!! manga release date schedule for 2023 so you know when to expect new chapters? The new Shuisha manga written by Riya Hozmi is being billed as a “hero-demon switcheroo RPG comedy adventure,” and the first two chapters live up to that description. The hilarious start to this manga will make you want more, so here is when you can expect new chapters to be released in 2023.
What is Demon Lord Exchange!! About?
The party of Hero Filina is facing imminent destruction due to the overwhelming power of the Demon Lord. To spare their lives, the Demon Lord proposes a deal – he will swap bodies with the hero for a year. While Atty, a Priest, and Filina’s childhood friend, opposes the proposal, Filina agrees to protect her companions. Thus, a new adventure begins for the Demon Lord, who is unfamiliar with the world’s ways, and the unique group of adventurers as they embark on a mission to defeat the new Demon Lord once and for all.
Full Demon Lord Exchange!! Manga Release Date Schedule 2023
You can read the three most recent chapters of Demon Lord Exchange!! on the Manga Plus website for free to catch up before the latest chapter releases. However, you must subscribe for a membership if you want to read anything before that. If you are reading on a mobile device, you can also download the Shonen Jump Manga and Comics app to read all official Shonen Jump Mangas, including Demon Lord Exchange!!
|Chapter
|Date
|3
|June 23, 2023
|4
|June 30, 2023
|5
|July 7, 2023
|6
|July 14, 2023
|7
|July 21, 2023
|8
|July 28, 2023
|9
|August 4, 2023
|10
|August 11, 2023
|11
|August 18, 2023
|12
|August 25, 2023
|13
|September 1, 2023
|14
|September 8, 2023
|15
|September 15, 2023
|16
|September 22, 2023
|17
|September 29, 2023
|18
|October 6, 2023
|19
|October 13, 2023
|20
|October 20, 2023
|21
|October 27, 2023
|22
|November 3, 2023
|23
|November 10, 2023
|24
|November 17, 2023
|25
|November 24, 2023
|26
|December 1, 2023
|27
|December 8, 2023
|28
|December 15, 2023
|29
|December 22, 2023
|30
|December 29, 2023
You can count on Shonen Jump manga to release new Demon Lord Exchange!! chapters weekly, every Friday, as long as the author does not request a break. In the event of an unexpected hiatus, we will promptly update this guide to reflect any changes in release dates.
- This article was updated on June 16th, 2023