Demon Lord Exchange!! Manga Release Date Schedule 2023: When You Can Expect New Chapters

Image: Rya Hozmi

Are you looking for a Demon Lord Exchange!! manga release date schedule for 2023 so you know when to expect new chapters? The new Shuisha manga written by Riya Hozmi is being billed as a “hero-demon switcheroo RPG comedy adventure,” and the first two chapters live up to that description. The hilarious start to this manga will make you want more, so here is when you can expect new chapters to be released in 2023.

What is Demon Lord Exchange!! About?

The party of Hero Filina is facing imminent destruction due to the overwhelming power of the Demon Lord. To spare their lives, the Demon Lord proposes a deal – he will swap bodies with the hero for a year. While Atty, a Priest, and Filina’s childhood friend, opposes the proposal, Filina agrees to protect her companions. Thus, a new adventure begins for the Demon Lord, who is unfamiliar with the world’s ways, and the unique group of adventurers as they embark on a mission to defeat the new Demon Lord once and for all.

Full Demon Lord Exchange!! Manga Release Date Schedule 2023

You can read the three most recent chapters of Demon Lord Exchange!! on the Manga Plus website for free to catch up before the latest chapter releases. However, you must subscribe for a membership if you want to read anything before that. If you are reading on a mobile device, you can also download the Shonen Jump Manga and Comics app to read all official Shonen Jump Mangas, including Demon Lord Exchange!!

Chapter Date 3 June 23, 2023 4 June 30, 2023 5 July 7, 2023 6 July 14, 2023 7 July 21, 2023 8 July 28, 2023 9 August 4, 2023 10 August 11, 2023 11 August 18, 2023 12 August 25, 2023 13 September 1, 2023 14 September 8, 2023 15 September 15, 2023 16 September 22, 2023 17 September 29, 2023 18 October 6, 2023 19 October 13, 2023 20 October 20, 2023 21 October 27, 2023 22 November 3, 2023 23 November 10, 2023 24 November 17, 2023 25 November 24, 2023 26 December 1, 2023 27 December 8, 2023 28 December 15, 2023 29 December 22, 2023 30 December 29, 2023

You can count on Shonen Jump manga to release new Demon Lord Exchange!! chapters weekly, every Friday, as long as the author does not request a break. In the event of an unexpected hiatus, we will promptly update this guide to reflect any changes in release dates.

- This article was updated on June 16th, 2023