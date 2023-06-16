Demon Lord Exchange!! Manga Release Date Schedule 2023: When You Can Expect New Chapters

Check out the release date schedule for Demon Lord Exchange!! manga in 2023 to stay updated on the arrival of new chapters.

Are you looking for a Demon Lord Exchange!! manga release date schedule for 2023 so you know when to expect new chapters? The new Shuisha manga written by Riya Hozmi is being billed as a “hero-demon switcheroo RPG comedy adventure,” and the first two chapters live up to that description. The hilarious start to this manga will make you want more, so here is when you can expect new chapters to be released in 2023.

What is Demon Lord Exchange!! About?

The party of Hero Filina is facing imminent destruction due to the overwhelming power of the Demon Lord. To spare their lives, the Demon Lord proposes a deal – he will swap bodies with the hero for a year. While Atty, a Priest, and Filina’s childhood friend, opposes the proposal, Filina agrees to protect her companions. Thus, a new adventure begins for the Demon Lord, who is unfamiliar with the world’s ways, and the unique group of adventurers as they embark on a mission to defeat the new Demon Lord once and for all.

Full Demon Lord Exchange!! Manga Release Date Schedule 2023

You can read the three most recent chapters of Demon Lord Exchange!! on the Manga Plus website for free to catch up before the latest chapter releases. However, you must subscribe for a membership if you want to read anything before that. If you are reading on a mobile device, you can also download the Shonen Jump Manga and Comics app to read all official Shonen Jump Mangas, including Demon Lord Exchange!!

ChapterDate
3June 23, 2023
4June 30, 2023
5July 7, 2023
6July 14, 2023
7July 21, 2023
8July 28, 2023
9August 4, 2023
10August 11, 2023
11August 18, 2023
12August 25, 2023
13September 1, 2023
14September 8, 2023
15September 15, 2023
16September 22, 2023
17September 29, 2023
18October 6, 2023
19October 13, 2023
20October 20, 2023
21October 27, 2023
22November 3, 2023
23November 10, 2023
24November 17, 2023
25November 24, 2023
26December 1, 2023
27December 8, 2023
28December 15, 2023
29December 22, 2023
30December 29, 2023

You can count on Shonen Jump manga to release new Demon Lord Exchange!! chapters weekly, every Friday, as long as the author does not request a break. In the event of an unexpected hiatus, we will promptly update this guide to reflect any changes in release dates.

