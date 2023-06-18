Martial Master Asumi Manga Release Date Schedule 2023: When You Can Expect New Chapters

June 18th, 2023 by Matthew Kevin Mitchell
Image: Kawada Sensei

Are you looking for a Martial Master Asumi manga release date schedule for 2023 so you know when to expect new chapters? The first chapter of the new Shueisha manga by Kawada Sensei kickstarts the manga to excellence, and we are excited to see what happens next. The heartbreaking and action-packed start to this manga will make you want more, so here is when you can expect new chapters to be released in 2023.

What is Martial Master Asumi About?

The renowned Kawada Sensei, who developed Hinomaru Sumo, is returning to Shonen Jump! Nito leads a peaceful life in high school, caring for his grandfather with disabilities. However, when he meets a fellow student who dreams of becoming a professional female MMA fighter, his life turns unexpectedly. This intense MMA tale is a thrilling fight to the finish!

Full Martial Master Asumi Manga Release Date Schedule 2023

You can read Martial Master Asumi on the Manga Plus website for free. In addition, you can read the latest three chapters for free, which is excellent since the manga just released, giving you ample time to decide if you like it. However, don’t wait too long; otherwise, you must pay for a membership and use the Shueisha manga and comics app to read chapters beyond the first three.

ChapterDate
1June 18, 2023
2June 25, 2023
3July 2, 2023
4July 9, 2023
5July 16, 2023
6July 23, 2023
7July 30, 2023
8August 6, 2023
9August 13, 2023
10August 20, 2023
11August 27, 2023
12September 3, 2023
13September 10, 2023
14September 17, 2023
15September 24, 2023
16October 1, 2023
17October 8, 2023
18October 15, 2023
19October 22, 2023
20October 29, 2023
21November 5, 2023
22November 12, 2023
23November 19, 2023
24November 26, 2023
25December 3, 2023
26December 10, 2023
27December 17, 2023
28December 24, 2023
29December 31, 2023

You can count on Shonen Jump manga to release new Martial Master Asumi chapters weekly, every Sunday, as long as the author does not request a break. In the event of an unexpected hiatus, we will promptly update this guide to reflect any changes in release dates.

