Martial Master Asumi Manga Release Date Schedule 2023: When You Can Expect New Chapters

Are you looking for a Martial Master Asumi manga release date schedule for 2023 so you know when to expect new chapters? The first chapter of the new Shueisha manga by Kawada Sensei kickstarts the manga to excellence, and we are excited to see what happens next. The heartbreaking and action-packed start to this manga will make you want more, so here is when you can expect new chapters to be released in 2023.
What is Martial Master Asumi About?
The renowned Kawada Sensei, who developed Hinomaru Sumo, is returning to Shonen Jump! Nito leads a peaceful life in high school, caring for his grandfather with disabilities. However, when he meets a fellow student who dreams of becoming a professional female MMA fighter, his life turns unexpectedly. This intense MMA tale is a thrilling fight to the finish!
Full Martial Master Asumi Manga Release Date Schedule 2023
You can read Martial Master Asumi on the Manga Plus website for free. In addition, you can read the latest three chapters for free, which is excellent since the manga just released, giving you ample time to decide if you like it. However, don’t wait too long; otherwise, you must pay for a membership and use the Shueisha manga and comics app to read chapters beyond the first three.
|Chapter
|Date
|1
|June 18, 2023
|2
|June 25, 2023
|3
|July 2, 2023
|4
|July 9, 2023
|5
|July 16, 2023
|6
|July 23, 2023
|7
|July 30, 2023
|8
|August 6, 2023
|9
|August 13, 2023
|10
|August 20, 2023
|11
|August 27, 2023
|12
|September 3, 2023
|13
|September 10, 2023
|14
|September 17, 2023
|15
|September 24, 2023
|16
|October 1, 2023
|17
|October 8, 2023
|18
|October 15, 2023
|19
|October 22, 2023
|20
|October 29, 2023
|21
|November 5, 2023
|22
|November 12, 2023
|23
|November 19, 2023
|24
|November 26, 2023
|25
|December 3, 2023
|26
|December 10, 2023
|27
|December 17, 2023
|28
|December 24, 2023
|29
|December 31, 2023
You can count on Shonen Jump manga to release new Martial Master Asumi chapters weekly, every Sunday, as long as the author does not request a break. In the event of an unexpected hiatus, we will promptly update this guide to reflect any changes in release dates.
- This article was updated on June 18th, 2023