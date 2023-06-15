Dragon Ball Super Manga Release Date Schedule 2023: When You Can Expect New Chapters

Image: Shonen Jump, Akira Toriyama, and Toyotarou

Are you looking for a Dragon Ball Super manga release date schedule for 2023 so you know when to expect new chapters? Dragon Ball Super is a manga series from Japan, created by Akira Toriyama and illustrated by Toyotarou. It can be considered a midquel to Toriyama’s original Dragon Ball manga, as it continues the story of Goku and his companions during the ten years following their defeat of Majin Buu.

Full Dragon Ball Super Manga Release Date Schedule (2023)

You can read the three most recent chapters of Dragon Ball Super on the Manga Plus website for free to catch up before the latest chapter releases. However, you must subscribe for a membership if you want to read anything before that. If you are reading on a mobile device, you can also download the Shonen Jump Manga and Comics app to read all official Shonen Jump Mangas, including Dragon Ball Super. The serialization of this manga commenced in June 2015, in Shueisha’s monthly shōnen manga magazine V Jump. Viz Media and Shueisha publish the manga in English on their Manga Plus platform, simultaneously.

Chapter Date 94 June 20, 2023 95 July 20, 2023 96 August 19, 2023 97 September 18, 2023 98 October 18, 2023 99 November 17, 2023 100 December 17, 2023

You can count on Shonen Jump manga to release new Dragon Ball Super manga chapters monthly, as long as the author does not request a break or we reach the end of a volume. In the event of a hiatus, we will promptly update this guide to reflect any changes in release dates.

What is Dragon Ball Super About?

Recently, Goku emerged victorious in his battle against Boo but has grown weary of his monotonous life on Earth. Despite his wife, Chi-chi’s insistence that he find employment, Goku’s true passion lies in honing his skills and fighting formidable opponents. On the other hand, Beerus, the God of Destruction, embarks on a journey with Whis for sustenance and amusement. After annihilating some unsuspecting prey, Beerus recollects a figure from his dreams, the “Super Saiyan God.” Intrigued, he sets his sights on Earth in search of this mysterious entity, which could pose a new challenge for Goku.

