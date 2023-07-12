Edens Zero Chapter 248 Spoilers, Release Timeline, and Raw Scans

Image: Hiro Mashima

Did you finish reading Chapter 247 and are looking for Edens Zero Chapter 248 spoilers, release timeline, and recap so you don’t have to wait until the official chapter release? Because of this, we will provide Edens Zero Chapter 248 spoilers and raw scans as they are released, so you don’t have to wait long to see what happens next.

Edens Zero Chapter 248 Spoilers

No Edens Zero Chapter 248 spoilers and raw scans have been released yet. However, they always drop on the weekend before the official release date, meaning you can expect them to be released by July 15. So check back, and we will update this guide once they become available.

Edens Zero Chapter 248 Release Timeline

Edens Zero Chapter 248

The Edens Zero Chapter 248 release timeline is 12:00 AM JST on Thursday, July 20, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

8:00 AM PDT Wednesday , July 19

, 9:00 AM MDT Wednesday , July 19

, 10:00 AM CDT Wednesday , July 19

, 11:00 AM EDT Wednesday , July 19

, 12:00 PM ADT Wednesday , July 19

, 12:00 PM BRT Wednesday , July 19

, 3:00 PM GMT Wednesday , July 19

, 5:00 PM CEST Wednesday , July 19

, 8:30 PM IST Wednesday , July 19

, 10:00 PM ICT Wednesday , July 19

, 11:00 PM PHT Wednesday , July 19

, 19 12:00 AM JST Thursday, July 20

Related: Bluck Lock Chapter 225 Spoilers, Release Timeline, and Recap

Edens Zero Chapter 247 Recap

It has been confirmed that Rachel and Elsie have been appointed as directors for IUA. Rachel will represent the Yukino Cosmos, while Elsie will represent the Kaede Cosmos. Connor regained his memory and reunited with Rachel, which helped her regain her memory. Rachel was the one who informed Noah about U0. Elsie holds the title of Queen of Lendard, and James is expected to become the next king. Her former crewmates, including Jesse, now serve them. Nadia’s partner, Andrew, has been in cryogenic sleep for the past 200 years, but he is still alive in the present day. Noah is the only single director who seems pretty envious of this fact.

Edens Zero Chapter 248 Fan Theories

Fans are now rightfully wondering where the manga will go next. What should have been the final arc appears not to have been, and now we have some unanswered questions after the latest developments. It seems that everything is back on track after dealing with Shura. Queen Elsie has debunked the theory that she was Freya, and Mashima destroyed the idea that Lightning Law equated to Justice.

Now, I’m left wondering if there’s any buildup to Freya, the OSG. It’s hard to imagine a new character appearing so late in the game, but perhaps Freya is Labila or someone equally surprising. Rachel’s use of her knowledge of other universes to improve Universe 0 explains a lot of the conveniences that our crew has experienced. They’re heading to the Yukino Cosmos, the only one they haven’t visited in Universes 1 & 2. It should be interesting to see if Mashima fully embraces the OSG in this final arc.

Where Can You Read Edens Zero Chapter 248?

You can read Edens Zero Chapter 248 on the official Weekly Shōnen Magazine website. However, please note that it’s currently only available in Japanese and requires a membership. Alternatively, there are various unofficial websites where you can read it for free, but be cautious when choosing a website as there’s some risk involved.

- This article was updated on July 12th, 2023