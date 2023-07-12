Blue Lock Chapter 225 Spoilers, Release Timeline, and Recap

Image: Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yusuke Nomura

Have you completed Chapter 224 of Blue Lock and are eager to know about the spoilers, release date, and recap of Chapter 225? The last few chapters have shown how insane Snuffy’s IQ is, making things extremely interesting on both sides of the pitch, and we can’t wait to see what happens next. Because o of this highly anticipated next chapter, we will provide you with the latest Blue Lock Chapter 225 spoilers and raw scans as soon as they become available, so you won’t have to wait long to answer your questions.

Blue Lock Chapter 225 Spoilers

Blue Lock Chapter 225 spoilers and raw scans have been released yet. However, they always drop on the weekend before the official release date, meaning you can expect them to be released by July 15. So check back, and we will update this guide once they become available.

Blue Lock Chapter 225 Release Timeline

Bluck Lock Chapter 225

The Blue Lock Chapter 225 release timeline is 12:00 AM JST on Thursday, July 20, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

8:00 AM PDT Wednesday , July 19

, 9:00 AM MDT Wednesday , July 19

, 10:00 AM CDT Wednesday , July 19

, 11:00 AM EDT Wednesday , July 19

, 12:00 PM ADT Wednesday , July 19

, 12:00 PM BRT Wednesday , July 19

, 3:00 PM GMT Wednesday , July 19

, 5:00 PM CEST Wednesday , July 19

, 8:30 PM IST Wednesday , July 19

, 10:00 PM ICT Wednesday , July 19

, 11:00 PM PHT Wednesday , July 19

, 19 12:00 AM JST Thursday, July 20

Blue Lock Chapter 224 Recap

In Blue Lock Chapter 224, “An Easy Job”, the match continues when the Ubers throw-in the ball. Drago passed the ball to Lorenzo, and Kaiser marked him and Snuffy was observing the field when Raichi arrived to mark him. In a flashback, Isagi gave Raichi instructions on how to mark Marc Snuffy. Instead of traditional man-marking, Isagi suggested a protractor approach, limiting Raichi’s area of marking to a 2-meter radius semi-circle.

Isagi wanted Raichi to stay within a 180-degree semicircle near Snuffy and steal any balls that entered the radius. The plan relied on Raichi’s stamina, persistence, and dueling skills. If Raichi defeated Snuffy, his name could become well-known globally.

Next, we were brought back to the match where Raichi began man-marking Snuffy using his protractor mode. Thankfully, Raichi managed to keep up with Snuffy’s movements, limiting his ability to create an attack. Even Snuffy was impressed by Raichi’s strong core, which forced him to pass the ball to one of his teammates.

Despite Raichi’s failure to completely stop Snuffy, Isagi was relieved that their plan had still worked. With one defender marking the master striker closely, Ubers’ options were limited. Isagi was able to anticipate that Snuffy’s pass would go to Lorenzo and intercepted it successfully.

Just as Isagi was about to snatch the ball, Aiku was quicker and reached it first. It seems that the Ubers had planned to utilize Aiku as the one to start the attacks, in case Snuffy, the top scorer, was being closely watched. Aiku then made a precise, lofty pass to Shoei Barou.

Barou sprinted towards the goal of Bastard Munchen, ball at his feet, while Gagamaru Gin readied himself to block the shot. The chapter concluded with a suspenseful moment as Barou faced off against Gagamaru.

Blue Lock Chapter 225 Fan Theories – Isagi, Snuffy, and Barou

Even though Isagi had a breakthrough moment with the puzzle, he can still not outsmart Snuffy because Snuffy’s IQ is in a league of its own. Fans are left wondering how BM can stop him since they lack organization and don’t have a plan to stop Snuffy. In contrast, Snuffy knew he would be marked as soon as he stepped onto the field. It’s time for BM to face the consequences of their actions. Isagi shouldn’t have to work so hard and quickly to address something obvious.

While his rivalry with Kaiser has been entertaining, it’s now causing problems for everyone. Isagi can achieve so much more now but needs a team that can prepare like Ubers. It appears that Barou plans to use a feint move against Gagamaru because while he isn’t a lefty, he looks like he is shooting with his left at the end of the last chapter. Although Gagamaru may have the correct mindset, he may still fall for the feint.

Where Can You Read Blue Lock Chapter 225?

You can read Blue Lock Chapter 225 online from the official Weekly Shōnen Magazine website. Unfortunately, it is not translated into English, and you need a membership to read current issues. However, multiple unofficial websites, like this one, allow you to read Blue Lock online for free. As always, be careful what website you use and do so at your own risk.

