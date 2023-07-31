Edens Zero Chapter 250 Spoilers, Release Timeline, and Recap

Image: Hiro Mashima

Edens Zero Chapter 249 ramped up the action with Rebecca fighting Joker Helix and then being rescued by Professor Weisz, but still left a ton of unanswered quests like can the rest of the crew control their ether gears? Luckily, we won’t have to wait for the official release of Chapter 250 because we have a reliable source that provides Edens Zero spoilers and raw scans. Here’s everything you need to know about Edens Zero Chapter 250.

Edens Zero Chapter 250 Spoilers

Edens Zero Chapter 250 raw scans have been released. Here is the official English translation of those raw scans:

Joker Helix didn’t STOP time, but slowed it down to a ridiculous crawl that it seemed stopped, but it had arrange and himself and Bernadette (Bunny Girl) were outside that range

Rebecca wasn’t affected because she is the “Chrono Witch”/”Shrine Maiden of Time” and so forth hence why the Chronophages keep following her

Old Weisz is confirmed to have raised Rebecca in Universe 0 like the rest, Rachel and Connor are grateful to him

Old Weisz made Joker Helix as a gaming AI for Rebecca, but it went rogue/didn’t work as intended and he pretty much forgot about it/thought it wasn’t going to get this bad until it escaped onto the web

Joker Helix is absorbing information about Mother

Edens Zero Chapter 250 Release Timeline

Edens Zero Chapter 250

The Edens Zero Chapter 250 release timeline is 12:00 AM JST on Thursday, August 3, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

8:00 AM PDT Wednesday , August 2

, 9:00 AM MDT Wednesday , August 2

, 10:00 AM CDT Wednesday , August 2

, 11:00 AM EDT Wednesday , August 2

, 12:00 PM ADT Wednesday , August 2

, 12:00 PM BRT Wednesday , August 2

, 3:00 PM GMT Wednesday , August 2

, 5:00 PM CEST Wednesday , August 2

, 8:30 PM IST Wednesday , August 2

, 10:00 PM ICT Wednesday , August 2

, 11:00 PM PHT Wednesday , August 2

, 12:00 AM JST Thursday, August 3

Related: Blue Lock Chapter 227 Spoilers, Release Timeline, and Recap

Edens Zero Chapter 249 Recap

The masked woman attacks Rebecca right off the bat. She doesn’t speak the entire chapter, making growling, gurgling noises and moving like an animal. Her “braids” move like tentacles and lash at Rebecca and her time-frozen friends. Rebecca is forced out of the bath and into the cold.

She tries to OD but is so cold that she can’t use her power. The woman knocks Rebecca into the boys’ bath, making her embarrassed about her and Shiki being naked together. This reminds her of her earlier discovery about her Ether being stimulated when naked. She also remembers that moving through time in U0 should be impossible for her, so she thinks the time-freezing must be the woman’s power. Rebecca sees the word “Joker” written on the woman’s collar, confirming her to be Joker Helix.

Rebecca throws on a bath towel and runs inside to find somewhere warm. Joker knocks her through the floor into a chamber of gears, where time begins to move again (confirmed by the gears turning). Now warm, Rebecca turns the tables on Joker, using her legs and the machinery to dominate her. She caps off by entering OD and knocking Joker down with a new move, Bellholy Needle.

Joker stumbles back to her feet, still not beaten, but is shot through the back of the head by a man in the shadows, who reveals her to be an avatar controlled by the real Joker. Rebecca’s rescuer is Prof. Weisz, who has both his real arms and greets her with a smile, saying, “It’s been a while, Rebecca.”

Edens Zero Chapter 249 – Joker Helix and Professor Weiz

After Edens Zero Chapter 249, it looks like Joker Helix is the hack, and their gender is still unknown since that one was a fake. It also appears that JOker Helix is weak when time isn’t frozen, or the fake is weaker than the original version. Finally, Rebecca could use her OD, which means the others can use their ether gears.

Old Weisz in this universe is a bit different. To start, he has both arms, making him seem happier than usual. It was confirmed in Chapter 222 that Rebecca did meet Professor Weisz, and their relationship is the same, which is one of a grandfather figure. In addition, his mom never died, and he and Sibir may have remained friends since his mom’s pendant never went missing.

Where Can You Read Edens Zero Chapter 250?

You can read Edens Zero Chapter 250 on the official Weekly Shōnen Magazine website. However, please note that it’s currently only available in Japanese and requires a membership. Alternatively, there are various unofficial websites where you can read it for free, but be cautious when choosing a website as there’s some risk involved.

- This article was updated on July 31st, 2023