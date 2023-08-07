Edens Zero Chapter 251 Spoilers, Release Timeline, and Recap

Image: Hiro Mashima

Edens Zero Chapter 249 ramped up the action with Rebecca fighting Joker Helix and then being rescued by Professor Weisz, but still left a ton of unanswered quests like can the rest of the crew control their ether gears? Luckily, we won’t have to wait for the official release of Chapter 250 because we have a reliable source that provides Edens Zero spoilers and raw scans. Here’s everything you need to know about Edens Zero Chapter 250.

Edens Zero Chapter 251 Spoilers

Edenz Zero Chapter 251 spoilers have been released:

The temple’s power and communications go out. Only the Mother Ether is unaffected and becomes a skybeam that points to Mother.

Prof. Weisz uses his EG to make a communication device from scratch. He and the rest of the crew see each other for the first time; Hermit is shaking over how talented he is, while Laguna, Jinn and Kleene chuckle over seeing Weisz as an old man.

There are about 100 Joker copies closing in on the temple, and each comes with a Delta Time Reactor that practically stops time within 50 meters. It’s guessed that the real Joker is even stronger.

Connor and Rachel stay behind to protect Miltz. Rebecca hugs them goodbye and promises to meet them again.

Prof. Weisz offers Pino a hard drive in case anything happens to him, but she stops him and calls it a death flag. They promise to talk in person.

The group runs for the EZ while Feather lends support. They all use ranged attacks to fight off the Joker copies. Shiki uses gravity bullets, while Homura uses an Ether bow and arrow. On the other hand, Rebecca and Young Weisz just shoot with boring old guns; Bernadette is not impressed.

Young Weisz becomes Arsenal and shoots a Joker with a new attack, Ignia Buster (100YQ reference!). Prof. Weisz geeks out over Young Weisz’s suit. Bernadette is not impressed.

Rebecca goes into OD and fights a Joker hand to hand, since she’s immune to Joker’s power. Bernadette is not impressed.

They reach the EZ, but Feather finds a Joker already on board.

Chapter 252 title: GAME START (all caps and in English)

Edens Zero Chapter 251 Release Timeline

Edens Zero

Chapter 251

The Edens Zero Chapter 251 release timeline is 12:00 AM JST on Thursday, August 10, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

8:00 AM PDT Wednesday , August 9

, 9:00 AM MDT Wednesday , August 9

, 10:00 AM CDT Wednesday , August 9

, 11:00 AM EDT Wednesday , August 9

, 12:00 PM ADT Wednesday , August 9

, 12:00 PM BRT Wednesday , August 9

, 3:00 PM GMT Wednesday , August 9

, 5:00 PM CEST Wednesday , August 9

, 8:30 PM IST Wednesday , August 9

, 10:00 PM ICT Wednesday , August 9

, 11:00 PM PHT Wednesday , August 9

, 12:00 AM JST Thursday, August

Edens Zero Chapter 250 Recap

In Eden’s Zero Chapter 250, ” Joker,” we learn that Joker can’t stop time, but she can slow it down within a limited range of effect, which is why Prof. Weisz can move. Rebecca wasn’t affected by Joker’s power because she’s the new Priestess of Time (Rachel lost her time power, so she was affected). Joker Helix is an AI-powered game engine made by Professor Weisz ten years ago (Rebecca once played a game the professor made for her on it). Like the E1, Joker grew too powerful and went rogue, spreading to other computers and becoming one of the OSG. Then, we finally learn Joker’s motivations after Mother Ether, and she has everyone trapped on Miltz, using hundreds of copies of herself.

Where Can You Read Edens Zero Chapter 251?

You can read Edens Zero Chapter 251 on the official Weekly Shōnen Magazine website. However, please note that it’s currently only available in Japanese and requires a membership. Alternatively, there are various unofficial websites where you can read it for free, but be cautious when choosing a website as there’s some risk involved.

- This article was updated on August 7th, 2023