Edens Zero Chapter 253 Spoilers, Release Timeline, and Recap

Edens Zero chapter 252 ends with Prof. Weisz, Shiki, and Rebecca gearing up to fight Joker in the remodeled game world. The next chapter, 253, is called “Phase 1” and should be fascinating based on the last chapter’s setup. Luckily, we are back to a traditional release timeline, and we will post Chapter 253 leaks as soon as they drop so you can see what happens next. Here’s everything you need to know about Edens Zero chapter 253.

Edens Zero Chapter 253 Spoilers

No Edens Zero chapter 253 spoilers and raw scans have been released yet. However, based on previous spoiler drops, we expect them to become available by August 26. Check back at this date as we will update this guide so you don’t miss out on any exciting action!

Edens Zero Chapter 253 Release Timeline

Edens Zero

Chapter 253

The Edens Zero chapter 253 release timeline is 12:00 AM JST on Thursday, August 31, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

8:00 AM PDT Wednesday , August 30

, 9:00 AM MDT Wednesday , August 30

, 10:00 AM CDT Wednesday , August 30

, 11:00 AM EDT Wednesday , August 30

, 12:00 PM ADT Wednesday , August 30

, 12:00 PM BRT Wednesday , August 30

, 3:00 PM GMT Wednesday , August 30

, 5:00 PM CEST Wednesday , August 30

, 8:30 PM IST Wednesday , August 30

, 10:00 PM ICT Wednesday , August 30

, 11:00 PM PHT Wednesday , August 30

, 12:00 AM JST Thursday, August 31

Edens Zero Chapter 252 Recap

Edens Zero chapter 242, Shiki, Rebecca, and Prof. Weisz use Wormhole to transport themselves onto the EZ while the others deal with the Joker copies. Prof. Weisz’s objective is to repair Joker. However, after they arrive at the far end of the ship from Joker, they discover that everything inside the ship, including Shiki and Prof. Weisz, is frozen.

Joker creates a series of video game worlds where she and Rebecca fight, including a 16-bit RPG, a bike racer, and 2D fighting game, leading to one of the coolest chapters in the series. Rebecca is one of the characters Joker remembers from when she was a standard game engine, although Rebecca was unaware of it back then.

Joker aims to collect Mother Ether for Void, but she also wants to “play” with Rebecca again. However, Prof. Weisz created a watch that cancels Joker’s power, allowing Shiki and Prof. Weisz to enter the game world where they, along with Rebecca, fight Joker as stereotypical RPG characters.

Where Can You Read Edens Zero Chapter 253?

You can read Edens Zero chapter 253 on the official Weekly Shōnen Magazine website. However, please note that it’s currently only available in Japanese and requires a membership. Alternatively, there are various unofficial websites where you can read it for free, but be cautious when choosing a website as there’s some risk involved.

- This article was updated on August 23rd, 2023