Did you finish reading Chapter 134 and are looking for the Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Chapter 135 spoilers, release timeline, and recap so you don’t have to wait until the official chapter release? The battle between Lucy / Yukino, and Athena is heating up, so we can’t wait for the next chapter. To help with the wait, we will provide Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest chapter 135 spoilers and raw scans as they are released, so you don’t have to wait long to see how it shakes out.

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Chapter 135 Spoilers

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Chapter 135 Release Timeline

The Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Chapter 135 release timeline is 12:00 AM JST on Thursday, June 15, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

8:00 AM PDT Wednesday, June 14

9:00 AM MDT Wednesday , June 14

, 10:00 AM CDT Wednesday , June 14

, 11:00 AM EDT Wednesday , June 14

, 12:00 PM ADT Wednesday , June 14

, 12:00 PM BRT Wednesday , June 14

, 3:00 PM GMT Wednesday , June 14

, 5:00 PM CEST Wednesday , June 14

, 8:30 PM IST Wednesday , June 14

, 10:00 PM ICT Wednesday , June 14

, 11:00 PM PHT Wednesday , June 14

, 12:00 AM JST Thursday, June 15

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Chapter 134 Recap

In chapter 134 of Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest, entitled “Alchemizing Feelings,” Lucy and Yukino confront Athena, who is draining the magic power of their fellow guild members. In an effort to defeat their opponent, Yukino employs a new technique in tandem with Lucy. As the fight grows more intense, Athena realizes that she is grappling with unfamiliar emotions.

Where Can I Read Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Chapter 135?

You can read Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest manga online from the official Weekly Shōnen Magazine website. Unfortunately, it is not translated into English, and you need a membership to read current issues. However, multiple unofficial websites allow you to read Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest online for free. As always, be careful what website you use and do so at your own risk.

