Did you finish reading Chapter 108 and are looking for the Four Knights of the Apocalypse Chapter 109 spoilers, release timeline, and recap so you don’t have to wait until the official chapter release? We saw some incredible character growth and hints at what we can expect next, which means we can’t wait for the next chapter. To help with this wait, we will provide Four Knights of the Apocalypse Chapter 109 spoilers and raw scans as they are released, so you don’t have to wait long to answer questions like this.

Four Knights of the Apocalypse Chapter 109 Spoilers

No Four Knights of the Apocalypse Chapter 109 spoilers and raw scans have been released yet. However, we expect them to drop by this weekend, so check back soon, as we will update this guide once they become available.

Four Knights of the Apocalypse Chapter 109 Release Timeline

The Four Knights of the Apocalypse Chapter 109 release timeline is 12:00 AM JST on Thursday, June 22, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

8:00 AM PDT Wednesday , June 21

, June 21 9:00 AM MDT Wednesday , June 21

, June 21 10:00 AM CDT Wednesday , June 21

, June 21 11:00 AM EDT Wednesday , June 21

, June 21 12:00 PM ADT Wednesday , June 21

, 12:00 PM BRT Wednesday , June 21

, June 21 3:00 PM GMT Wednesday , June 21

, June 21 5:00 PM CEST Wednesday , June 21

, June 21 8:30 PM IST Wednesday , June 21

, June 21 10:00 PM ICT Wednesday , June 21

, June 21 11:00 PM PHT Wednesday , June 21

, June 21 12:00 AM JST Thursday, June 22

Four Knights of the Apocalypse Chapter 108 Recap

It’s interesting to observe Zel’s character development from where he was in 7 Deadly Sins to now as he shows compassion towards a human, something he may not have experienced before the events with the Demon King transpired. Additionally, it’s great to have finally discovered why the demons hold Percy in such high regard. While there are many unknowns, my theory is that the Behemoth’s awakening was triggered by the release of chaos rather than the Demon King’s demise. Percival weakened the Behemoth sufficiently by sucking enough of its life force to render it dormant again. Finally, it seems that Lancelot has hinted at a plan to confront the Chaos Knights.

Where Can I Read Four Knights of the Apocalypse Chapter 109?

Unfortunately, there isn’t an official Manga website like Viz Media or Shueisha where you can read Four Knights of the Apocalypse Chapter 109 online when released. However, multiple unofficial websites, like this one, allow you to read Four Knights of the Apocalypse Chapter 109 online for free. As always, be careful what website you use and do so at your own risk.

- This article was updated on June 14th, 2023