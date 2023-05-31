Blue Lock Chapter 221 Spoilers, Release Timeline, and Recap

May 31st, 2023 by Matthew Kevin Mitchell
Image: Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yusuke Nomura

Did you finish reading Chapter 220 and are looking for the Blue Lock Chapter 221 spoilers, release timeline, and recap so you don’t have to wait until the official chapter release? Unfortunately, Blue Lock is on a break this week, meaning we must wait to see if the Ubers can recover. However, we will provide Blue Lock Chapter 221 spoilers and raw scans as they are released, so you don’t have to wait long to get questions like this answered.

Blue Lock Chapter 221 Spoilers

Blue Lock Chapter 221 spoilers and raw scans haven’t been released yet. With the break, we expect the spoilers to be released a bit later than usual, but check back soon, as we will update this guide once they drop.

Blue Lock Chapter 221 Release Timeline

The Blue Lock Chapter 221 release timeline is 12:00 AM JST on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

  • 8:00 AM PDT Tuesday, June 13
  • 9:00 AM MDT Tuesday, June 13
  • 10:00 AM CDT Tuesday, June 13
  • 11:00 AM EDT Tuesday, June 13
  • 12:00 PM ADT Tuesday, June 13
  • 12:00 PM BRT Tuesday, June 13
  • 3:00 PM GMT Tuesday, June 13
  • 5:00 PM CEST Tuesday, June 13
  • 8:30 PM IST Tuesday, June 13
  • 10:00 PM ICT Tuesday, June 13
  • 11:00 PM PHT Tuesday, June 13
  • 12:00 AM JST Tuesday, June 14

Edens Zero Chapter 220 Recap: Kaiser is the Game Changer

Kaiser has become even more challenging for Isagi’s evolution than before, and it will be interesting to see where they take the dynamic. Kaiser waits patiently and intercepts the pass between Isagi and Yukimiya. Aryuu charges Kaiser but Kaiser is able to continue with his shot. Kaiser scores with a ground-type shot, and now BM leads 2-1 against the Ubers.

Where Can I Read Blue Lock Chapter 221?

Unfortunately, there isn’t an official Manga website like Viz Media or Shueisha where you can read Blue Lock Chapter 221 online when they are released. However, multiple unofficial websites, like this one, allow you to read Blue Lock Chapter 221 online for free. As always, be careful what website you use and do so at your own risk.

- This article was updated on May 31st, 2023

