Image: Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yusuke Nomura

Did you finish reading Chapter 221 and are looking for the Blue Lock Chapter 222 spoilers, release timeline, and recap so you don’t have to wait until the official chapter release? Luckily, Blue Lock is back to a standard weekly release schedule, meaning we won’t have to wait as long for the next action-packed chapter. Even so, we will provide Blue Lock Chapter 222 spoilers and raw scans as they are released, so you don’t have to wait long to get questions like this answered.

Blue Lock Chapter 222 Spoilers

No Blue Lock Chapter 222 spoilers and raw scans have been released yet. However, we expect them to drop by this weekend, so check back soon, as we will update this guide once they become available.

Blue Lock Chapter 222 Release Timeline

The Blue Lock Chapter 222 release timeline is 12:00 AM JST on Thursday, June 22, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

8:00 AM PDT Wednesday , June 21

, June 21 9:00 AM MDT Wednesday , June 21

, June 21 10:00 AM CDT Wednesday , June 21

, June 21 11:00 AM EDT Wednesday , June 21

, June 21 12:00 PM ADT Wednesday , June 21

, 12:00 PM BRT Wednesday , June 21

, June 21 3:00 PM GMT Wednesday , June 21

, June 21 5:00 PM CEST Wednesday , June 21

, June 21 8:30 PM IST Wednesday , June 21

, June 21 10:00 PM ICT Wednesday , June 21

, June 21 11:00 PM PHT Wednesday , June 21

, June 21 12:00 AM JST Thursday, June 22

Related: Edens Zero Chapter 244 Spoilers, Release Timeline, and Recap

Blue Lock Chapter 221 Recap: Isagi’s Eyes

Much happened in Blue Lock Chapter 221, mainly Kaiser scoring one of the best goals in the main Blue Lock series. However, the most significant development was in the panel, which says, “Change this Desire. Into Reality!!!” Isagi’s eye takes on a spiral shape, and one of his eyes becomes like an MV. This aligns well with his PE because Isagi’s spirit animal is a white tiger with blue eyes. He may try to use a combo or incorporate this technique into a one-on-one match, and did this development foreshadow its crucial role in the final strike?

Where Can I Read Blue Lock Chapter 222?

Unfortunately, there isn’t an official Manga website like Viz Media or Manga Plus where you can read Blue Lock Chapter 222 online when they are released. However, multiple unofficial websites, like this one, allow you to read Blue Lock Chapter 222 online for free. As always, be careful what website you use and do so at your own risk.

- This article was updated on June 14th, 2023