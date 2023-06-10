Image: Nakaba Suzuki

Did you finish reading Chapter 107 and are looking for the Four Knights of the Apocalypse Chapter 108 spoilers, release timeline, and recap so you don’t have to wait until the official chapter release? We will provide Four Knights of the Apocalypse Chapter 108 spoilers and raw scans as they are released, so you don’t have to wait long to answer questions like this.

Four Knights of the Apocalypse Chapter 108 Spoilers

Four Knights of the Apocalypse Chapter 108 Spoilers has been released. Here is a translation for every page in the chapter leak:

Pic 1: Top left: Can they go around looking for it!? Top right: Percival Sword, answer me!! Top middle right: Found it!!! I’m lucky.♪ Bottom: The fragment of the CoED lost in the Demon realm!! Margin: The gate to Camelot confirmed to be behind the giant monster Behemoth!! However, the path to it will not be easy…

Pic 2: Do you feel it it…? The land and air throughtout the realm shaking… This is more than enough proof that it woke up from its slumber and is now active. The Behemoth is also called the monster of yin and yang. It is normally meek andits body emits life force that blesses every creature in the Demon realm… but on the other hand,

whenever it feels something big, abnormal, it goes into rage as if in response to it and transforms into the worst thing in existence that sucks life out of the same creatures throughtout the realm.

Pic 3: Oh, Nasiens, you are back? Can we really get to the gate behind that monster? You damn coward. Watch your words!! Why do you think we can be perfectly fine in the Demon realm miasma? That’s right!! We have sir Tristan here. As long as we have the protection of the Goddess on us, such a monster is nothing to fear about!! It can certainly provide some resistance…

…but the Behemoth’s negative power is unparalleled. I very muth doubt you will even manage to reach the gate… But uncle, there must be another way…!!

Let’s not jump to conclusions… It certainly is impossible with the people here.

Pic 4: Percival does…? At this timing of all times? I wonder if… it is just a coincidence. I am convinced of it. That is no coincidence, it is even necessary…!!

Pic 5: While I was confused when you, a child, wandered your way here, I could only feel pity towards you. A baby would likely not last long in the Demon realm miasma and lose their life. …despite my concerns and the miasma, you romped around with an innocent air. Far from it, we witnessed an incredible sight.

Pic 6: Where you went, the folks who were on the verge of death pulled around. They called you their savior and took care of you as thought you were their own child. Moreover, your power even reached the castles surroundings and pushed the Behemoth’s negative power back. Then suddenly one day… you disappeared.

While we all looked for you, worried that we were,

Pic 7: I’m sorry to you too, Tristan. If by some chance, Meliodas… your father gets sealed… Raise your head, Percival. Daddy said he entrusted his fate to you, right? For now, let’s leave it up to heaven and find and accomplish what we can do…!! That’s what my brother would say… But I agree with him. Percival.

Pic 8: You once saved all the Demons in the realm. No one resents you one bit… Jeldoh. You guys… I… I– That’s enough, sir Percy. Uh? Be your usual self.

Pic 9: In return, if you ever encounter them again,you can’t make any blunder. You must absolutely win!! Y…. yes!! But our opponents are all skilled, aren’t they? Can we even simply go fight them? You have a point. If you are going to sit idly by for the week until the rains lets up,

Pic 10: Use that week to get stronger. I’m going to personally train you!!! Center: Lancelot style!! The week of training starts!!!



Four Knights of the Apocalypse Chapter 108 Release Timeline

The Four Knights of the Apocalypse Chapter 108 release timeline is 12:00 AM JST on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

8:00 AM PDT Tuesday, June 13

9:00 AM MDT Tuesday, June 13

10:00 AM CDT Tuesday, June 13

11:00 AM EDT Tuesday, June 13

12:00 PM ADT Tuesday, June 13

12:00 PM BRT Tuesday, June 13

3:00 PM GMT Tuesday, June 13

5:00 PM CEST Tuesday, June 13

8:30 PM IST Tuesday, June 13

10:00 PM ICT Tuesday, June 13

11:00 PM PHT Tuesday, June 13

12:00 AM JST Tuesday, June 14

Four Knights of the Apocalypse Recap

We’ve seen a lot of talking points in Four Knights of the Apocalypse, including a special chapter about Chions past. Gawain is pondering her origins while the mystery surrounding Percival’s origins remains. The Nasciens are unhappy with Percival’s pacifist stance, while Tristan’s relationship with Zeldris is a topic of interest. The sword has been confiscated, and the knight who used light magic is also seen wielding a katana, possibly belonging to Nanashi. Additionally, the Behemoth has appeared, blocking the gate to Camelot.

Where Can I Read Four Knights of the Apocalypse Chapter 108?

Unfortunately, there isn’t an official Manga website like Viz Media or Shueisha where you can read Four Knights of the Apocalypse Chapter 108 online when released. However, multiple unofficial websites, like this one, allow you to read Four Knights of the Apocalypse Chapter 108 online for free. As always, be careful what website you use and do so at your own risk.

- This article was updated on June 9th, 2023