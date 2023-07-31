Four Knights of the Apocalypse Chapter 115 Spoilers, Release Timeline, and Recap

Image: Nakaba Suzuki

Four Knights of the Apocalypse Chapter 114 ends the training arc, and our crew finally begins their mission to storm Camelot. Since we are returning to the action, you may look for spoilers and raw scans of Chapter 115, so you don’t have to wait until the official release date. Here is everything you need to know about Four Knights of the Apocalypse Chapter 114.

Four Knights of the Apocalypse Chapter 115 Spoilers

Four Knights of the Apocalypse Chapter 115 spoilers and raw scans have been released:

Page 1:

Center: One step, one step, all forward!!

Margin: Percival and cie go to the Behemoth by means of an Albion!! However, in their back are the silhouettes of Chaos knights!!

Hey, where is the Behemoth? We’ve been moving for a long while.

It would be neat if we could see a splotch for sure.

Whether we see it or not, we’re already on its back.

You already came here once.

…don’t give me that weird name…

Fl… flea? Whoaaaa…

But… the miasma is so thick we can’t even search for anything here…

…did you feel it too?

There was a little shake as though a fly landed on the head.

Huh?

Yikes!!!

Careful, sir Tristan!

What the hell are you doing, Lancelot!!?

We’ve got some guests.

Page 5:

Guests… by that, do you mean the Chaos knights!? But I’m not feeling their presences anywhere…

They were so focused on erasing their auras that thoughts leaked out of their minds. There are 6-7 people up there.

SFX: Clang

I thought we completely erased our presences… It looks like we have a fearsome enemy over there…

Whaaaa…!!

Above! Above! Look above!!!

Oh crap, oh crap!

Are they trying to crush us!!?

Arachd!! Destroy the Albion!!

Page 7:

Eeeek!! What is that little thing?

Most likely a Purgatory beast controlled by the guys!

Not too bad… No complaints about the Albion’s opponent!!

Why’re you acting cheerfully?

Page 9:

Dowah!

It’s on the opposite side but moves above us… Do we have anti-air systems?

Shoot it down!!!

Shit… do I have to speak in the Demon tongue to operate this…?

Page 11:

Whoa… it came out.

Good going, Perci-pal!!

Shoot, shoot, shoot, shoot, shooooot!!!

Eeeeeeeek!!!

That’s too far!!!

What to do…

He’s right!

I had a little too fun there…!!

They did it good… sir Mortlach.

The Albion is done for.

No, it still isn’t!!

That’s Arachd, a mythical beast from Purgatory.

Its other name is the envoy of the Purgatory king.

It is said to prefer and inhabit more extreme environements in an already pretty fierce Purgatory

the light beams shot from its eyes can rip up the ground and its armor can repel attacks of any attribute.

It’s just a little bit inadequate against Arachd.

I feel them in the belly!! Aim for it…

Page 16:

SFX: Impact

SFX: Impact Page 17:

No… no way…

Nothing beats the Albion’s strongest special move.

Wait, that was your arrow!!!

But it was really amazing nonetheless!!

What are you talking about? That was the Albion’s special move.

Oh, okay.

He’s actually a child…

Somebody was talking to me…

[Incomplete, but I can just assume that it’s saying Albion is falling down]

Page 19:

Uooh!

Page 20:

Was it you,

the dogs who sniffed us out?

Center: The sin of destroying the Albion is heavy!? Next issue, the Demon realm arc reaches the climax! Lead colors!!!

Margin: The battlefield on the back of the Behemoth filled with the miasma!! The second battle against the Chaos knights starts now!!

Four Knights of the Apocalypse Chapter 115 Release Timeline

Four Knights of the Apocalypse

Chapter 115

The Four Knights of the Apocalypse Chapter 115 release timeline is 12:00 AM JST on Thursday, August 3, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

8:00 AM PDT Wednesday , August 2

, 9:00 AM MDT Wednesday , August 2

, 10:00 AM CDT Wednesday , August 2

, 11:00 AM EDT Wednesday , August 2

, 12:00 PM ADT Wednesday , August 2

, 12:00 PM BRT Wednesday , August 2

, 3:00 PM GMT Wednesday , August 2

, 5:00 PM CEST Wednesday , August 2

, 8:30 PM IST Wednesday , August 2

, 10:00 PM ICT Wednesday , August 2

, 11:00 PM PHT Wednesday , August 2

, 12:00 AM JST Thursday, August 3

Four Knights of the Apocalypse Chapter 114 Recap

As Percival and the crew set out to confront the Behemoth, rumors about Gawain’s whereabouts start circulating (unaware that she’s been taken captive by the Chaos Knights). People speculate everything from her demise at the hands of a demon to her turning traitor and joining her uncle. However, Lancelot is optimistic that Gawain will rejoin the group, as prophesized. Their main objective is to calm the Behemoth, locate The Door on its back, and attack Camelot. They need to stay focused on their mission.

It seems that Mortlach has singled out Percival as their primary target. It’s unclear whether this is because of his involvement in taming the Behemoth, his relationship with Ironside, or perhaps a combination of both. Regardless, Mortlach’s focus is on taking down Percival. However, Percival has just completed a Magic Amp and seven days of intense training, including sparring against Lance and Ironside. While he may have faced additional opponents beyond what we saw, it’s unclear if he is strong enough to defeat Mortlach.

Where Can You Read Four Knights of the Apocalypse Chapter 115?

You can read read Four Knights of the Apocalypse Chapter 115 on the official Weekly Shōnen Magazine website. However, please note that it’s currently only available in Japanese and requires a membership. Alternatively, there are various unofficial websites where you can read it for free, but be cautious when choosing a website as there’s some risk involved.

