Four Knights of the Apocalypse Chapter 116 Spoilers, Release Timeline, and Recap

Four Knights of the Apocalypse Chapter 115 is now officially my new favorite recent chapter, and I know a lot of fans are thinking the same thing. However, the chapter ends on a cliffhanger with the Albion falling and us meeting the new king of purgatory. With how the last chapter ended, it is only natural for you to want Chapter 116 spoilers and raw scans to see what happens next. Here is everything you need to know about Four Knights of the Apocalypse Chapter 116.

Four Knights of the Apocalypse Chapter 116 Spoilers

Four Knights of the Apocalypse Chapter 116 spoilers and raw scans have been released:

Page 1:

Center: Face your great destiny with the comrades who have polished their skills!!

Page 3:

To think we’d get stranded in a place like this… are you okay?

The outside is full of the Behemoth’s negative energy.

Hmm…

What?

The ashes seem to be avoiding the surroundings…

SFX: Pant

What the hell’s going on…? Hey!

Well of course sir Tristan did–

Even using the Goddess healing power, I would be very hard pressed keeping the negative power as powerful as that at bay.

Huh?

This is…

Page 4:

Percival’s magic power…

I did…

that…?

Page 5:

Do you mean that… the ashes are steering clear of Percival?

There was a reason the Demon King said that we’d be fine as long as we had him with us, and this is it.

Just who are you?

Beats me… who am I, I wonder… hey?

You must know it, right,

Bouncyval?

Before we get to that,

we need to deal with the dogs who sniffed us out.

Page 6:

So that… wasn’t the Albion’s ability.

Percival of the Four Knights of the Apocalypse…

I didn’t expect all this would be his doing.

Is he really weaker than the other knights of prophecy?

SFX: Cough

SFX: Pant

SFX: Hack

To be honest, we are at a great disadvantage standing here…

Page 7:

“Saint Coat”

Isn’t that… the Goddesses’ ability!

No mistake about it… this is the source of the miasma…!!

Gwah!!

Am I gonna die…?

Are we going to die here without accomplishing our… mission…!?

SFX: Cough

King Arthur… please…

SFX: Cough

pardon… us.

Page 8:

Hey… is this by any chance–

What are you saying!! We are Holy Knights!!!

Do you think it’s fine to win through methods as dirty as these!? We’re supposed to fight them fair and square!!

A child who dreams too far about chivalry should be speaking.

I always say this, don’t I? That we should act with the worst-case scenario in mind…!!

Page 9:

I’m sorry, Anne…

I agree with Chion… I guess.

We can’t afford to lose our comrades at this point…

Let’s rely on the judgment of the three leaders…

No choice…

We can only take a gamble somehow.

Page 10:

Gawain!!

SFX: Hack

You did fall into the enemy’s hands!

Page 11:

And not just her.

Shubart!!!

What sorry state we are in…

We never expected there to be a Goddess among the Humans…

And he is pretty skilled…

He is more than a Lance corporal, he may be as strong as an Archangel!!

Now what are you going to do, Four Knights of the Apocalypse!!?

If you don’t get down here…

one more of your important friends will die!!! And that includes the Demons!!!

Gawain…

SFX: Hack

SFX: Cough

Page 12:

You don’t need to lend them your ears! I ended up here as result of dashing off alone!!!

You can watch us from over there as we meet our end!!! I, and I alone, take responsibility for the failure due to my own mess!!!

Lady…

SFX: Cough

[Hidden]

If you also regard yourselves as knights… you can die a magnificent and noble death

SFX: Cough

SFX: Cough

without begging for your lives using hostages as your shields…!!

You made a miscalculation, Mortlach. For them, I’m neither a friend nor even a fellow, I am but a simple stranger.

Page 14:

Aaaah geeeez, it has to be like this!!!

Let’s go!!

Percival!!

Kuh… why!?

Sir Tristaaaan!!

Page 15:

It appears that the gamble paid off.

Why did you choose the tougher road for me who is practically a total stranger! …you idiots!!!

Anyone wouldn’t know each other at the start!!

But they can overcome different hardships and become comrades!!!

Page 16:

Gawain, you are already one of our comrades!!!

I had to try hard persuading you into accompagny me, please don’t let that to waste.

We can even promise you to treat you to some pudding.

Good goodness, what a totally naïve bunch…

You over there! Since I went out of my way to save you, I can’t let you die here.

And I want you to return me the thing I was looking for.

Percival…!

Page 17:

He saved you!? Is that true…!?

Explain yourself, Rosebank.

Percival of the Four Knights of the Apocalypse…

You are a boy we admire despite being an enemy.

But there is something we must do at all costs!!!

Something we must protect!!

If it’s for that, we can’t let you move ahead even if we have to use every dirty trick!!!!

…p me.

I heard that strange voice again…

Page 18:

Help me.

Where am I…?

Help me.

Lancelot? Donny? Anne? Nasiens? Where are you?

I am scared.

Page 19:

This is our world.

Bouncyval…

The owner of the voice called out to you…

…you were drawn here as a consequence of you resonating with the voice.

Owner of the voice…

Then who has been talking to me for some time?

It’s here, y’know?

Huh?

Page 20:

So big…!! What is this cluster?

…and it’s shaking?

It’s afraid of the abnormality that attacked the Demon realm…

This is the true form of the thing you call the Behemoth…

Page 21:

This is… the Behemoth!?

And it is also our brother.

…I don’t understand what you mean.

Are you saying that you and I… are brothers with this big cluster?

Listen well… we were originally an existence without form and individuality.

An existence that brings prosperity and death to every world that exists…

…say… just who are you…

just who am I?

Page 22:

The spirit of life.

Bottom: To be continued in chapter 117 – Vaz Zigra!

Margin: The mini-Percival reveals their shocking true identity!! Just what is the spirit of life that brings prosperity and death to worlds!?

Four Knights of the Apocalypse Chapter 116 Release Timeline

Four Knights of the Apocalypse

Chapter 116

The Four Knights of the Apocalypse Chapter 116 release timeline is 12:00 AM JST on Thursday, August 10, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

8:00 AM PDT Wednesday , August 9

, 9:00 AM MDT Wednesday , August 9

, 10:00 AM CDT Wednesday , August 9

, 11:00 AM EDT Wednesday , August 9

, 12:00 PM ADT Wednesday , August 9

, 12:00 PM BRT Wednesday , August 9

, 3:00 PM GMT Wednesday , August 9

, 5:00 PM CEST Wednesday , August 9

, 8:30 PM IST Wednesday , August 9

, 10:00 PM ICT Wednesday , August 9

, 11:00 PM PHT Wednesday , August 9

, 12:00 AM JST Thursday, August 10

Four Knights of the Apocalypse Chapter 115 Recap

Four Knights of the Apocalypse Chapter 115 starts with the crew on the behemoth’s back while riding the Albion. This is an insane revelation since the Albion is just a flea to the Behemoth. Soon, they realize the Chaos Knights are also hiding in the Albion. Once discovered, the team must fight the Arakdo, a purgatory beast whose armor affects all magic elements. However, he was no match for the Albion as it used Belly Beam to one-shot the Arakdo. Then, the Albion falls over, and we see the back of the new king of purgatory.

Where Can You Read Four Knights of the Apocalypse Chapter 116?

You can read Four Knights of the Apocalypse Chapter 116 on the official Weekly Shōnen Magazine website. However, please note that it’s currently only available in Japanese and requires a membership. Alternatively, there are various unofficial websites where you can read it for free, but be cautious when choosing a website as there’s some risk involved.

