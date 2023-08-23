Four Knights of the Apocalypse Chapter 118 Spoilers, Release Timeline, and Recap

Image: Nakaba Suzuki

In Four Knights of the Apocalypse chapter 117, we learn that Percival is a life spirit similar to a grim reaper responsible for watching life grow and helping it move on when the time comes. However, we still have many unanswered questions about Percival’s two backstories (his vessel and his own as Ironside’s son-in-law). Luckily, we are back on a traditional release timeline, meaning Chapter 118 spoilers will be released soon. Here’s everything you need to know about Four Knights of the Apocalypse chapter 118.

Four Knights of the Apocalypse Chapter 118 Spoilers

No Four Knights of the Apocalypse chapter 118 spoilers and raw scans have been released yet. However, based on previous spoiler drops, we expect them to become available by August 26. Check back at this date as we will update this guide so you don’t miss out on any exciting action!

Four Knights of the Apocalypse Chapter 118 Release Timeline

The Four Knights of the Apocalypse chapter 118 release timeline is 12:00 AM JST on Thursday, August 31, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

8:00 AM PDT Wednesday , August 30

, 9:00 AM MDT Wednesday , August 30

, 10:00 AM CDT Wednesday , August 30

, 11:00 AM EDT Wednesday , August 30

, 12:00 PM ADT Wednesday , August 30

, 12:00 PM BRT Wednesday , August 30

, 3:00 PM GMT Wednesday , August 30

, 5:00 PM CEST Wednesday , August 30

, 8:30 PM IST Wednesday , August 30

, 10:00 PM ICT Wednesday , August 30

, 11:00 PM PHT Wednesday , August 30

, 12:00 AM JST Thursday, August 31

Four Knights of the Apocalypse Chapter 117 Recap

In Chapter 117 of Four Knights of the Apocalypse, we learn that Percy is a manifestation of the life/death force of all beings. Originally a spirit without individuality, he became sentient after being raised by Varghese as a human. By comforting the Great Life Spirit and giving it hope, he put the Behemoth back to sleep (which is also a manifestation of the Great One). Now, all that remains is for Percival and crew to fight the main enemies of the manga series, the Chaos Knights. If you remember, the Chaos Knights called Percy the weakest and most accessible to kill first. That theory was just proven wrong!

Where Can You Read Four Knights of the Apocalypse Chapter 118?

You can read Four Knights of the Apocalypse chapter 118 on the official Weekly Shōnen Magazine website. However, please note that it’s currently only available in Japanese and requires a membership. Alternatively, there are various unofficial websites where you can read it for free, but be cautious when choosing a website as there’s some risk involved.

