Four Knights of the Apocalypse Manga Release Date Schedule 2023: When You Can Expect New Chapters

June 14th, 2023 by Matthew Kevin Mitchell
Image: Nakaba Suzuki

Are you looking for a Four Knights of the Apocalypse manga release date schedule for 2023 so you know when to expect new chapters? The manga series Four Knights of the Apocalypse, also referred to as The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse, was created by Nakaba Suzuki. It serves as a follow-up to Suzuki’s earlier work, The Seven Deadly Sins. The Four Knights are a group of four Holy Knights who have been prophesied to appear and destroy the world. They are also expected to lead the King of Chaos and his Eternal Kingdom to their ultimate downfall.

Full Four Knights of the Apocalypse Manga Chapter Release Date Schedule (2023)

Since Four Knights of the Apocalypse is serialized in the Weekly Shōnen Magazine, it is rare for the series to take a break unless there is a holiday in Japan or the magazine itself takes a break. This means we can expect a new chapter to be released every Wednesday. However, if an unexpected hiatus happens, we will update this release schedule to reflect new release dates.

You can read Four Knights of the Apocalypse manga online from the official Weekly Shōnen Magazine website. Unfortunately, it is not translated into English, and you need a membership to read current issues. However, multiple unofficial websites allow you to read Four Knights of the Apocalypse online for free. As always, be careful what website you use and do so at your own risk.

ChapterDate
221June 14, 2023
222June 21, 2023
223June 28, 2023
224July 5, 2023
225July 12, 2023
226July 19, 2023
227July 26, 2023
228August 2, 2023
229August 9, 2023
230August 16, 2023
231August 23, 2023
232August 30, 2023
233September 6, 2023
234September 13, 2023
235September 20, 2023
236September 27, 2023
237October 4, 2023
238October 11, 2023
239October 18, 2023
240October 25, 2023
241November 1, 2023
242November 8, 2023
243November 15, 2023
244November 22, 2023
245November 29, 2023
246December 6, 2023
247December 13, 2023
248December 20, 2023
249December 27, 2023

- This article was updated on June 14th, 2023

