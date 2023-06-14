Four Knights of the Apocalypse Manga Release Date Schedule 2023: When You Can Expect New Chapters

Are you looking for a Four Knights of the Apocalypse manga release date schedule for 2023 so you know when to expect new chapters? The manga series Four Knights of the Apocalypse, also referred to as The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse, was created by Nakaba Suzuki. It serves as a follow-up to Suzuki’s earlier work, The Seven Deadly Sins. The Four Knights are a group of four Holy Knights who have been prophesied to appear and destroy the world. They are also expected to lead the King of Chaos and his Eternal Kingdom to their ultimate downfall.
Full Four Knights of the Apocalypse Manga Chapter Release Date Schedule (2023)
Since Four Knights of the Apocalypse is serialized in the Weekly Shōnen Magazine, it is rare for the series to take a break unless there is a holiday in Japan or the magazine itself takes a break. This means we can expect a new chapter to be released every Wednesday. However, if an unexpected hiatus happens, we will update this release schedule to reflect new release dates.
You can read Four Knights of the Apocalypse manga online from the official Weekly Shōnen Magazine website. Unfortunately, it is not translated into English, and you need a membership to read current issues. However, multiple unofficial websites allow you to read Four Knights of the Apocalypse online for free. As always, be careful what website you use and do so at your own risk.
|Chapter
|Date
|221
|June 14, 2023
|222
|June 21, 2023
|223
|June 28, 2023
|224
|July 5, 2023
|225
|July 12, 2023
|226
|July 19, 2023
|227
|July 26, 2023
|228
|August 2, 2023
|229
|August 9, 2023
|230
|August 16, 2023
|231
|August 23, 2023
|232
|August 30, 2023
|233
|September 6, 2023
|234
|September 13, 2023
|235
|September 20, 2023
|236
|September 27, 2023
|237
|October 4, 2023
|238
|October 11, 2023
|239
|October 18, 2023
|240
|October 25, 2023
|241
|November 1, 2023
|242
|November 8, 2023
|243
|November 15, 2023
|244
|November 22, 2023
|245
|November 29, 2023
|246
|December 6, 2023
|247
|December 13, 2023
|248
|December 20, 2023
|249
|December 27, 2023
- This article was updated on June 14th, 2023