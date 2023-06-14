Four Knights of the Apocalypse Manga Release Date Schedule 2023: When You Can Expect New Chapters

Image: Nakaba Suzuki

Are you looking for a Four Knights of the Apocalypse manga release date schedule for 2023 so you know when to expect new chapters? The manga series Four Knights of the Apocalypse, also referred to as The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse, was created by Nakaba Suzuki. It serves as a follow-up to Suzuki’s earlier work, The Seven Deadly Sins. The Four Knights are a group of four Holy Knights who have been prophesied to appear and destroy the world. They are also expected to lead the King of Chaos and his Eternal Kingdom to their ultimate downfall.

Full Four Knights of the Apocalypse Manga Chapter Release Date Schedule (2023)

Since Four Knights of the Apocalypse is serialized in the Weekly Shōnen Magazine, it is rare for the series to take a break unless there is a holiday in Japan or the magazine itself takes a break. This means we can expect a new chapter to be released every Wednesday. However, if an unexpected hiatus happens, we will update this release schedule to reflect new release dates.

You can read Four Knights of the Apocalypse manga online from the official Weekly Shōnen Magazine website. Unfortunately, it is not translated into English, and you need a membership to read current issues. However, multiple unofficial websites allow you to read Four Knights of the Apocalypse online for free. As always, be careful what website you use and do so at your own risk.

Chapter Date 221 June 14, 2023 222 June 21, 2023 223 June 28, 2023 224 July 5, 2023 225 July 12, 2023 226 July 19, 2023 227 July 26, 2023 228 August 2, 2023 229 August 9, 2023 230 August 16, 2023 231 August 23, 2023 232 August 30, 2023 233 September 6, 2023 234 September 13, 2023 235 September 20, 2023 236 September 27, 2023 237 October 4, 2023 238 October 11, 2023 239 October 18, 2023 240 October 25, 2023 241 November 1, 2023 242 November 8, 2023 243 November 15, 2023 244 November 22, 2023 245 November 29, 2023 246 December 6, 2023 247 December 13, 2023 248 December 20, 2023 249 December 27, 2023

