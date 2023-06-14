My Hero Academia Manga Release Date Schedule 2023: When You Can Expect New Chapters

Check out the release date schedule for My Hero Academia manga in 2023 to stay updated on the arrival of new chapters.

June 14th, 2023 by Matthew Kevin Mitchell
My Hero Academia Trio
Image: Crunchyroll

Are you looking for a My Hero Academia manga release date schedule for 2023 so you know when to expect new chapters? My Hero Academia started in 2014 and quickly became one of Shonen Jump’s most popular series. Now it’s finally reaching its conclusion, with the most recent chapters showing a very intense and dark battle. You don’t wanna miss the final fight between heroes and villains, right? We can help you keep up to date with everything happening in the story. Read on for our guide on the My Hero Academia manga release date schedule for 2023 and to find out when you can expect new chapters.

Full My Hero Academia Manga Chapter Release Date Schedule (2023)

My Hero Academia is released weekly and hardly ever goes on breaks, meaning that you will be able to read the manga basically every week. Its schedule is pretty similar to the one of Black Clover. If the dates change due to unforeseen circumstances, the data here will be updated to bring you the most accurate release schedule possible.

The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who dreams of becoming a hero but doesn’t have any special abilities, called quirks, like the rest of his peers. After proving his determination to All Might, the number 1 hero and symbol of peace, he gets a chance to attain a new power and make his dreams come true. He starts attending the elite hero training academy and becomes one step closer to his goal.

Related: All My Hero Academia Arcs

ChapterDate
391June 18, 2023
392June 25, 2023
393July 2, 2023
394July 9, 2023
395July 16, 2023
396July 23, 2023
397July 30, 2023
398August 6, 2023
399August 13, 2023
400August 20, 2023
401August 27, 2023
402September 3, 2023
403September 10, 2023
404September 17, 2023
405September 24, 2023
406October 1, 2023
407October 8, 2023
408October 15, 2023
409October 22, 2023
410October 29, 2023
411November 5, 2023
412November 12, 2023
413November 19, 2023
414November 26, 2023
415December 3, 2023
416December 10, 2023
417December 17, 2023
418December 24, 2023
419December 31, 2023

If the manga doesn’t end in 2023 or goes through any breaks, this is most likely the schedule that is going to be followed. If you’re already thinking about what you’ll be reading when My Hero Academia ends, there are many great new shonen manga that can interest you, like Mashle: Magic and Muscle.

- This article was updated on June 14th, 2023

About The Author

Avatar photo

Matthew Kevin Mitchell has been a contributing writer for Attack of the Fanboy and PC Invasion since 2022. Matthew primarily covers Manga like One Piece, horror movies like Scream, and survival horror games like Dead by Daylight. His favorite moment came during his first press event covering Scream 6 for AotF. He hails from Denver, Colorado, where he received his Bachelor of Science in Information Technology from Regis University. When he isn’t scaring himself silly or writing, he loves to play ice hockey, spoil his dog, and drink an unhealthy amount of coffee.

More Stories by Matthew Kevin Mitchell

More on Attack of the Fanboy :