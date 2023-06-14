My Hero Academia Manga Release Date Schedule 2023: When You Can Expect New Chapters

Image: Crunchyroll

Are you looking for a My Hero Academia manga release date schedule for 2023 so you know when to expect new chapters? My Hero Academia started in 2014 and quickly became one of Shonen Jump’s most popular series. Now it’s finally reaching its conclusion, with the most recent chapters showing a very intense and dark battle. You don’t wanna miss the final fight between heroes and villains, right? We can help you keep up to date with everything happening in the story. Read on for our guide on the My Hero Academia manga release date schedule for 2023 and to find out when you can expect new chapters.

Full My Hero Academia Manga Chapter Release Date Schedule (2023)

My Hero Academia is released weekly and hardly ever goes on breaks, meaning that you will be able to read the manga basically every week. Its schedule is pretty similar to the one of Black Clover. If the dates change due to unforeseen circumstances, the data here will be updated to bring you the most accurate release schedule possible.

The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who dreams of becoming a hero but doesn’t have any special abilities, called quirks, like the rest of his peers. After proving his determination to All Might, the number 1 hero and symbol of peace, he gets a chance to attain a new power and make his dreams come true. He starts attending the elite hero training academy and becomes one step closer to his goal.

Chapter Date 391 June 18, 2023 392 June 25, 2023 393 July 2, 2023 394 July 9, 2023 395 July 16, 2023 396 July 23, 2023 397 July 30, 2023 398 August 6, 2023 399 August 13, 2023 400 August 20, 2023 401 August 27, 2023 402 September 3, 2023 403 September 10, 2023 404 September 17, 2023 405 September 24, 2023 406 October 1, 2023 407 October 8, 2023 408 October 15, 2023 409 October 22, 2023 410 October 29, 2023 411 November 5, 2023 412 November 12, 2023 413 November 19, 2023 414 November 26, 2023 415 December 3, 2023 416 December 10, 2023 417 December 17, 2023 418 December 24, 2023 419 December 31, 2023

If the manga doesn’t end in 2023 or goes through any breaks, this is most likely the schedule that is going to be followed. If you’re already thinking about what you’ll be reading when My Hero Academia ends, there are many great new shonen manga that can interest you, like Mashle: Magic and Muscle.

