KAIJU NO.8 Chapter 88 Spoilers, Release Timeline, and Recap

KAIJU NO.8 Chapter 87 Recap: Narumi’s Fight

We saw Narumi say that he knew what moves would be used, which is a bit cliche but was well executed. The artwork used for the panel where he is sitting on Kaiju No.1 was also excellent. These are two reasons that made this chapter great. One thing that should be pointed out is a line from Narumi: This is a power that #1 couldn’t use when it was a monster. And I am the one who helped achieve it. Does this mean Kaiju No.1 is sentient inside its form like No.10 is?

KAIJU NO.8 Chapter 88 Release Timeline

The KAIJU NO.8 Chapter 88 release timeline is 1:00 AM JST on Friday, June 23, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

8:00 AM PST Thursday, June 22

9:00 AM MST Thursday, June 22

10:00 AM CST Thursday, June 22

12:00 PM EST Thursday, June 22

1:00 PM AST Thursday, June 22

2:00 PM BRT Thursday, June 22

5:00 PM GMT Thursday, June 22

7:00 PM CEST Thursday, June 22

9:30 PM IST Thursday, June 22

11:00 PM ICT Thursday, June 22

12:00 AM PHT Friday, June 23

1:00 AM JST Friday, June 23

Where Can You Read KAIJU NO.8 Chapter 88?

You can read the three most recent chapters of KAIJU NO.8 on the Manga Plus website for free to catch up before the latest chapter releases. However, you must subscribe for a membership if you want to read anything before that. If you are reading on a mobile device, you can also download the Shonen Jump Manga and Comics app to read all official Shonen Jump Mangas, including KAIJU NO.8.

