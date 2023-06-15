Will Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Have a Chapter 136?

Image: Hiro Mashima and Atsuo Ueda

Are you wondering if Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest will have a chapter 136? Chapter 135 of the popular manga series concluded volume 15 with an intense cliffhanger, leaving readers eagerly anticipating the next installment. The cliffhanger has significant implications that may not be immediately apparent to some readers. The series’ typical pattern of a climactic 8th chapter followed by a cliffhanger in the 9th was followed in this volume, and it was effective in building anticipation for Volume 16. Although not flawless, the execution was well done and effectively laid the groundwork for the future direction of the series.

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Volume 15 Recap

In chapter 135 of Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest, titled “Bored,” Lucy persuades Athena to abstain from combat. However, their efforts to secure the release of their remaining friends from Duke Barbaroa encounter some challenges. Meanwhile, Ennie chooses to spare Erza, Jellal, and Minerva for no other reason than sheer boredom.

So how did Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Volume 15 end with its concluding chapter, 135? Erza’s team is missing in action, and the sisters are heading home. The rest of the group is gathered in the guild hall, which has just been wrecked.

What to Expect from Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Volume 16?

Following Athena’s destruction, a world of new possibilities opened up. The current scenario of multiple characters gathered in one room has left Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest enthusiasts eager to determine which direction the story will take in Volume 16. With all characters, except five, in one place, the anticipation for what is to come is high. Although it is hard to predict, based on the previous volume’s events, fans have listed the most popular predictions for the upcoming chapters:

Lucy’s charisma saved the day, and this event was the turning point that led to where the manga sits now. With Athena out of commission, it’s not just about what happened but how everyone will react. Will Natsu charge in? Will a massive fight break out? Will the group split up? Could Duke use his powers on Natsu and Sting, who regained their abilities thanks to Athena? There are so many possibilities that predicting what might happen next is difficult.

Could Duke’s plans be in jeopardy? It’s clear that Athena holds the key to his plans, but if he were to harm her recklessly, it could bring an end to this arc much sooner than anticipated. However, there may be more at play than just a cliffhanger. What if Athena is a mass-produced doll? Has this situation happened before, when Athena was with Rebellius? There is undoubtedly more to the story, and it seems unlikely that Duke would abandon his goals without reason. So, we can expect further developments to unfold.

It seems like Natsu and Sting may be defeated again. However, even with the large group of people gathered, Wendy and Rogue can still not fight back due to Duke holding their powers. I doubt Mashima would drain Natsu and Sting’s powers again since it would be repetitive, and there is strong opposition against him. With a tense standoff about to begin, it’s unlikely that Wendy and Rogue will be able to contribute much until later. It appears that Mashima is trying to give Sting more focus while Natsu remains the main hero, as usual.

Duke’s plans seem to have become more straightforward, although it contradicts the previous point. As previously mentioned, all four slayers are still in the room, but Athena is defeated. It’s difficult to believe that the four slayers would take action without involving Natsu and Sting this time.

Despite the events in Volume 15, the possibility of capture remains. Although the heroes have yet to decipher the alchemy logic, there are indications that something is being prepared for the upcoming events. Most of the activity is centered around the guild hall, and whether it will lead to a plot or some other plan is unclear. Capture or incapacitation is still on the table, as various dynamics are at play. For instance, Wendy and Rogue were captured similarly previously.

It’s noteworthy that God Serena, Ennie, and Sai will likely be involved in this volume. Seeing God Serena receive more screen time, Ennie’s power revealed, and Sai potentially causing some mischief would be interesting. Perhaps Duke may order Gennai to bring Sai back and use his bond power to weaken the heroes. Alternatively, God Serena could jump right into the action.

Where Can You Read Fairy Tail: 100 Years Volume 15?

You can read Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest manga online from the official Weekly Shōnen Magazine website. Unfortunately, it is not translated into English, and you need a membership to read current issues. However, Volume 15 will be available for purchase from Penguin Random House on January 2, 2024.

When Will Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Chapter 136 Release?

There is no release timeline for Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Chapter 136, which will start Volume 16. However, based on the time between previous chapters’ releases, we suspect it will be released in about four to five months. This means we can expect Chapter 136 to release sometime in October or November, 2023.

