Chainsaw Man Manga Release Date Schedule 2023: When You Can Expect New Chapters

Are you looking for a Chainsaw Man manga release date schedule for 2023 so you know when to expect new chapters? Chainsaw Man is a captivating Japanese manga series created by Tatsuki Fujimoto. The first arc was published in Shueisha’s shōnen manga magazine Weekly Shōnen Jump from December 2018 to December 2020, and the second arc has since been serialized in Shueisha’s Shōnen Jump+ online magazine, starting in July 2022. The story takes place in an alternate timeline in 1997, where the Soviet Union still exists, and significant events like the Holocaust, AIDS, and nuclear weapons have been erased from history by the Chainsaw Devil.

Full Chainsaw Man Manga Chapter Release Date Schedule (2023)

You can read the three most recent chapters of Chainsaw Man on the Manga Plus website for free to catch up before the latest chapter releases. However, you must subscribe for a membership if you want to read anything before that. If you are reading on a mobile device, you can also download the Shonen Jump Manga and Comics app to read all official Shonen Jump Mangas, including Chainsaw Man.

Chapter Date 133 June 20, 2023 134 June 27, 2023 135 July 4, 2023 136 July 11, 2023 137 July 18, 2023 138 July 25, 2023 139 August 1, 2023 140 August 8, 2023 141 August 15, 2023 142 August 22, 2023 143 August 29, 2023 144 September 5, 2023 145 September 12, 2023 146 September 19, 2023 147 September 26, 2023 148 October 3, 2023 149 October 10, 2023 150 October 17, 2023 151 October 24, 2023 152 October 31, 2023 153 November 7, 2023 154 November 14, 2023 155 November 21, 2023 156 November 28, 2023 157 December 5, 2023 158 December 12, 2023 159 December 19, 2023 160 December 26, 2023

You can count on Shonen Jump manga to release weekly, as long as the author does not request a break. In the event of an unexpected hiatus, we will promptly update this guide to reflect any changes in release dates.

