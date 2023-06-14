Chainsaw Man Manga Release Date Schedule 2023: When You Can Expect New Chapters

June 14th, 2023 by Matthew Kevin Mitchell
Image: Tatsuki Fujimoto

Are you looking for a Chainsaw Man manga release date schedule for 2023 so you know when to expect new chapters? Chainsaw Man is a captivating Japanese manga series created by Tatsuki Fujimoto. The first arc was published in Shueisha’s shōnen manga magazine Weekly Shōnen Jump from December 2018 to December 2020, and the second arc has since been serialized in Shueisha’s Shōnen Jump+ online magazine, starting in July 2022. The story takes place in an alternate timeline in 1997, where the Soviet Union still exists, and significant events like the Holocaust, AIDS, and nuclear weapons have been erased from history by the Chainsaw Devil.

Full Chainsaw Man Manga Chapter Release Date Schedule (2023)

You can read the three most recent chapters of Chainsaw Man on the Manga Plus website for free to catch up before the latest chapter releases. However, you must subscribe for a membership if you want to read anything before that. If you are reading on a mobile device, you can also download the Shonen Jump Manga and Comics app to read all official Shonen Jump Mangas, including Chainsaw Man.

ChapterDate
133June 20, 2023
134June 27, 2023
135July 4, 2023
136July 11, 2023
137July 18, 2023
138July 25, 2023
139August 1, 2023
140August 8, 2023
141August 15, 2023
142August 22, 2023
143August 29, 2023
144September 5, 2023
145September 12, 2023
146September 19, 2023
147September 26, 2023
148October 3, 2023
149October 10, 2023
150October 17, 2023
151October 24, 2023
152October 31, 2023
153November 7, 2023
154November 14, 2023
155November 21, 2023
156November 28, 2023
157December 5, 2023
158December 12, 2023
159December 19, 2023
160December 26, 2023

You can count on Shonen Jump manga to release weekly, as long as the author does not request a break. In the event of an unexpected hiatus, we will promptly update this guide to reflect any changes in release dates.

