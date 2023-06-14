Chainsaw Man Manga Release Date Schedule 2023: When You Can Expect New Chapters

Are you looking for a Chainsaw Man manga release date schedule for 2023 so you know when to expect new chapters? Chainsaw Man is a captivating Japanese manga series created by Tatsuki Fujimoto. The first arc was published in Shueisha’s shōnen manga magazine Weekly Shōnen Jump from December 2018 to December 2020, and the second arc has since been serialized in Shueisha’s Shōnen Jump+ online magazine, starting in July 2022. The story takes place in an alternate timeline in 1997, where the Soviet Union still exists, and significant events like the Holocaust, AIDS, and nuclear weapons have been erased from history by the Chainsaw Devil.
You can read the three most recent chapters of Chainsaw Man on the Manga Plus website for free to catch up before the latest chapter releases. However, you must subscribe for a membership if you want to read anything before that. If you are reading on a mobile device, you can also download the Shonen Jump Manga and Comics app to read all official Shonen Jump Mangas, including Chainsaw Man.
|Chapter
|Date
|133
|June 20, 2023
|134
|June 27, 2023
|135
|July 4, 2023
|136
|July 11, 2023
|137
|July 18, 2023
|138
|July 25, 2023
|139
|August 1, 2023
|140
|August 8, 2023
|141
|August 15, 2023
|142
|August 22, 2023
|143
|August 29, 2023
|144
|September 5, 2023
|145
|September 12, 2023
|146
|September 19, 2023
|147
|September 26, 2023
|148
|October 3, 2023
|149
|October 10, 2023
|150
|October 17, 2023
|151
|October 24, 2023
|152
|October 31, 2023
|153
|November 7, 2023
|154
|November 14, 2023
|155
|November 21, 2023
|156
|November 28, 2023
|157
|December 5, 2023
|158
|December 12, 2023
|159
|December 19, 2023
|160
|December 26, 2023
You can count on Shonen Jump manga to release weekly, as long as the author does not request a break. In the event of an unexpected hiatus, we will promptly update this guide to reflect any changes in release dates.
