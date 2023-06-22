KAIJU NO.8 Chapter 89 Spoilers, Release Timeline, and Recap

Image: Naoya Matsumoto

Did you finish reading Chapter 87 and are looking for KAIJU NO.8 chapter 88 spoilers, release timeline, and recap because you can’t wait for the next chapter to release? The release schedule of this manga series is bi-weekly, but it frequently takes breaks, leaving readers eagerly awaiting the next installment. To ease this anticipation, we will promptly share Chapter 88 spoilers and raw scans of KAIJU NO.8 as they are published, allowing you to stay up-to-date without unnecessary waiting.

KAIJU NO.8 Chapter 88 Recap

In Chapter 88, “He may be a leader but behind closed doors …?”, Iaso and Itami discuss the transformation of General Narumi into a true leader, thanks to Iaso’s earlier efforts. The story then moves to Chofu Airport, where Viec Command Hoshina faces a fierce battle against a powerful monster that surpasses #10 in all aspects. The reason for this is that the monster is the latest and most advanced prototype.

KAIJU NO.8 Chapter 89 Spoilers

No KAIJU NO.8 Chapter 89 spoilers have been released yet. However, spoilers for Shueisha manga usually drop three or four days before the official release. We will update this guide once they become available, so check back soon!

KAIJU NO.8 Chapter 89 Release Timeline

The KAIJU NO.8 Chapter 89 release timeline is 1:00 AM JST on Friday, June 30, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

8:00 AM PST Thursday, June 29

9:00 AM MST Thursday, June 29

10:00 AM CST Thursday, June 29

12:00 PM EST Thursday, June 29

1:00 PM AST Thursday, June 29

2:00 PM BRT Thursday, June 29

5:00 PM GMT Thursday, June 29

7:00 PM CEST Thursday, June 29

9:30 PM IST Thursday, June 29

11:00 PM ICT Thursday, June 29

12:00 AM PHT Friday, June 30

1:00 AM JST Friday, June 30

Where Can You Read KAIJU NO.8 Chapter 89?

You can read KAIJU NO.8 Chapter 89 on the Manga Plus website for free and the three most recent chapters to catch up before the latest chapter releases. However, you must subscribe for a membership if you want to read anything before that. If you are reading on a mobile device, you can also download the Shonen Jump Manga and Comics app to read all official Shonen Jump Mangas, including KAIJU NO.8.

- This article was updated on June 22nd, 2023