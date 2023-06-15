KAIJU NO.8 Manga Release Date Schedule 2023: When You Can Expect New Chapters

Check out the release date schedule for KAIJU NO.8 manga in 2023 to stay updated on the arrival of new chapters.

June 15th, 2023 by Matthew Kevin Mitchell
Image: Naoya Matsumoto

Are you looking for a KAIJU NO.8 manga release date schedule for 2023 so you know when to expect new chapters? The story of KAIJU NO. 8, also known as Monster #8, created by Naoya Matsumoto, revolves around a man in an unexpected situation. Despite working a job far from his childhood dreams, he becomes a monster and sets out to fulfill his lifelong ambition.

Full KAIJU NO.8 Manga Chapter Release Date Schedule (2023)

You can read the three most recent chapters of KAIJU NO.8 on the Manga Plus website for free to catch up before the latest chapter releases. However, you must subscribe for a membership if you want to read anything before that. If you are reading on a mobile device, you can also download the Shonen Jump Manga and Comics app to read all official Shonen Jump Mangas, including KAIJU NO.8. The series has been available on Shueisha’s Shōnen Jump+ app and website since July 2020. There are nine tankōbon volumes that collect all the chapters as of March 2023.

ChapterDate
87June 8, 2023
88June 22, 2023
89July 6, 2023
90July 20, 2023
91August 3, 2023
92August 17, 2023
93August 31, 2023
94September 14, 2023
95September 28, 2023
96October 12, 2023
97October 26, 2023
98November 9, 2023
99November 23, 2023
100December 7, 2023
101December 21, 2023

You can count on Shonen Jump manga to release KAIJU NO.8 chapters bi-weekly, as long as the author does not request a break. This bi-weekly schedule is different from most Shonen Jump manga but was done so at the request of Matsumoto in 2021. In the event of an unexpected hiatus, we will promptly update this guide to reflect any changes in release dates.

- This article was updated on June 15th, 2023

