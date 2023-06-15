KAIJU NO.8 Manga Release Date Schedule 2023: When You Can Expect New Chapters

Image: Naoya Matsumoto

Are you looking for a KAIJU NO.8 manga release date schedule for 2023 so you know when to expect new chapters? The story of KAIJU NO. 8, also known as Monster #8, created by Naoya Matsumoto, revolves around a man in an unexpected situation. Despite working a job far from his childhood dreams, he becomes a monster and sets out to fulfill his lifelong ambition.

Full KAIJU NO.8 Manga Chapter Release Date Schedule (2023)

You can read the three most recent chapters of KAIJU NO.8 on the Manga Plus website for free to catch up before the latest chapter releases. However, you must subscribe for a membership if you want to read anything before that. If you are reading on a mobile device, you can also download the Shonen Jump Manga and Comics app to read all official Shonen Jump Mangas, including KAIJU NO.8. The series has been available on Shueisha’s Shōnen Jump+ app and website since July 2020. There are nine tankōbon volumes that collect all the chapters as of March 2023.

Related: Blue Lock Manga Release Date Schedule 2023: When You Can Expect New Chapters

Chapter Date 87 June 8, 2023 88 June 22, 2023 89 July 6, 2023 90 July 20, 2023 91 August 3, 2023 92 August 17, 2023 93 August 31, 2023 94 September 14, 2023 95 September 28, 2023 96 October 12, 2023 97 October 26, 2023 98 November 9, 2023 99 November 23, 2023 100 December 7, 2023 101 December 21, 2023

You can count on Shonen Jump manga to release KAIJU NO.8 chapters bi-weekly, as long as the author does not request a break. This bi-weekly schedule is different from most Shonen Jump manga but was done so at the request of Matsumoto in 2021. In the event of an unexpected hiatus, we will promptly update this guide to reflect any changes in release dates.

- This article was updated on June 15th, 2023