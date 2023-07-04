Latest Manga News July 3, 2023 – New Audiobooks, Licenses, and Webcomics from Yen Press

Image: Kumo Kagyu

Manga Planet Adds New Titles, Like Loveless

Image: Ichijinsha

Manga Planet announced during its panel at Anime Expo on Saturday that it will add the following boys-love titles from Ichijinsha:

His Extra-Large, Ever-So-Lovely…

Hitorijime Boyfriend

Hitorijime My Hero

Loveless Volume 1

Sugar Dog Life

The Summer With You (My Summer of You) Volumes 1-2

The following WWWave Corporation title will be also be added to Manga Planet:

The Titan’s Bride

Tonight, Shall We Exchange Husbands?

Manga Planet also announced its intention to include Yuri and other titles from Ichijinsha in its collection. A comprehensive list of the titles will be disclosed in due course.

New Digital Licenses, Print Licenses, and Omnibus Releases from Kodansha USA

Image: Hiro Mashima

Kodansha USA Publishing recently showcased its upcoming print licenses for spring 2024, along with digital releases scheduled to launch in July 2023, during its panel at Anime Expo. The print releases include Box Set 3 of Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro, which encompasses volumes 13-18, and omnibus editions of A Sign of Affection, Initial D, and Fairy Tail manga. Furthermore, Kodansha USA Publishing has affirmed that its omnibus edition of Initial D boasts a new translation and lettering and is not a reprint of any previous edition.

New Audiobooks, Licenses, and Webcomics from Yen Press

Image: Kumo Kagyu

During its panel at Anime Expo on Saturday, Yen Press made an exciting announcement regarding the licensing of eight manga, seven light novels, and three webcomics. In addition, the company disclosed the release of five audiobooks and the print publication of Kumo Kagyu and so-bin’s Blade & Bastard novel.

The following titles will be released in December 2023-January 2024: Beastrings, God Bless the Mistaken, Bungo Stray Dogs: Dazai, Chuuya, Age Fifteen, A Witch’s Life in a Micro Room, Bride of the Barrier Master, Higurashi, When they Cry: MEGURI, holoX MEETing!, Taking Care of God, Durarara!!, Re: Zero, The Contract of the Phantom and His Servant, Babel, Playing Death Games to Put Food on the Table, Is it Wrong to Try to pick up girls in a Dungeon?, and The Kept Man of the Princess Knight.

The following titles will have audiobooks released sometime between November-December 2023: Yami-hara, Goblin Slayer, Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?, I’ve Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and maxed Out My Level, and The Executioner and Her Way of Life.

Be sure to check Yen Press’ website to learn more about the above titles, as additional details will be released soon.