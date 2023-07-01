Latest Anime News June 30, 2023 — Attack on Titan: The Final Season Gets a New Trailer Soon

Image: MAPPA

As we close the week and the month of June, we can reflect on the excellent stories and fun updates on the latest anime news going into Summer 2023. We’ve seen spectacular series wrap their Spring seasons, while blockbuster anime series are around the corner in the coming days or weeks. But the future of anime continues to look bright, with gorgeous-looking shows slated into next year and beyond. With this update of the latest anime news, we’ve got The Unwanted Undead Adventurer turning heads while turning undead; Buddha squares up in Record of Ragnarok; and Attack on Titan teases more of its Final Season!

The Unwanted Undead Adventurer Channels Dark Souls Vibes; Set for a 2024 Release

A new dark fantasy anime has been revealed, The Unwanted Undead Adventurer, and among other appealing factors are some gorgeous backdrops and some gloomy visuals. Rentt Faina, the series protagonist, is an adventurer fed up with the humdrum existence of slaying weak monsters for their bounty, only to find himself conquered and swallowed by a dragon when he veers off the beaten path.

Rentt emerges, however, completely alive, and importantly, undead. His new quest is now to regain his human form. It’s teased some great visuals, and its concept is not unlike the beginning of a lot of Dark Souls games.

The story’s voice cast revealed so far includes:

Ryōta Suzuki as Rentt Faina

as Mikako Komatsu as Lorrane Vivie

Ikumi Hasegawa as Sheila Ibarss

Sayumi Suzushiro as Rina Rupaage

Please don’t call it the Dark Souls of anime, though — seriously, we’re begging you.

Record of Ragnarok II Part 2 Sets Up Round 6 Between Buddha and Zerofuku

There is a new trailer circulating for Record of Ragnarok Season 2 Part 2, with Buddha taking center stage. It’s no secret that he’s a fan-favorite, with an excellent design whose opponent gets new exposure in this latest video.

We can only hope the animation quality continues to improve and live up to the awesome spectacle that is the manga. We’ll also do our best not to spoil the events of this battle, which take some interesting twists and turns.

Latest Attack on Titan News: The Final Season Part 4 Trailer Might Hit Anime Expo

We have to say it: there’s a rumbling about whether Attack on Titan will release a new Final Season trailer. Some label it Final Season Part 3 Part 2, others say Concluding Part Part 2, while I call it, “get it over with already.” But clearly, the series generates hype with even a morsel of content, and that’s a potent reminder of AoT’s lingering cultural cache. For now, you can catch the stellar series in its agonizingly staggered releases on Crunchyroll!

This one will be quick to discern whether it’s true or not. The MAPPA x Crunchyroll Anime Expo 2023 panel runs from 11:30 AM – 12:30 PM PT, with the official trailer for The Final Season (for realsies this time) set to close out the panel. This would be a sufficient way to close out MAPPA’s stellar showcase, arguably their most popular current project.

For now, keep an eye on more updates on the latest anime news like this right here, as we enter a stellar Summer 2023 season.