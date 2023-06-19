Latest Manga News June 19, 2023 – Martial Master Asumi

Image: Kawada Sensei

Angel Beats! Spinoff Manga

Image: Yuya Sasgiri

A new spinoff manga titled Tabisuru Tenshi-chan (Tenshi-chan Goes on a Journey) by Yūya Sasagiri, who has worked on Clannad: 4-Panel Manga Theater and Little Busters! 4-Panel was launched on Kadokawa’s G’s Channel website on Thursday. Jun Maeda is credited as the original story creator, and Na-Ga as the original character designer. The manga is also available on Niconico Manga and Kadokawa’s ComicWalker website. G’s Channel website will release new chapters every 15th and 30th of the month in advance.

My Hero Academia Ranks #1

Image: Kohei Horikoshi

My Hero Academia Volume 34, created by Kohei Horikoshi, ranked #1 on Circana BookScan’s Top 20 adult graphic novels list for May. This is a massive feat as it lists 17 other mangas, including Demon Slayer, SPY x Family, Chainsaw Man, and One-Punch Man, rounding out the top 5, respectively. Visit the Circana BookScan results for more information on this ranking list, plus many others.

Bocchi the Rock! Manga Gets Stage Play

Image: Crunchyroll

On Monday, Theater Milano-Za announced that Aki Hamaji’s four-panel manga, Bocchi the Rock!, will be adapted into a stage play. The play, titled Live Stage Bocchi the Rock! will be showcased at Theater Milano-Za in Tokyo from August 11th to August 20th. In addition to this announcement, a compilation film will be released sometime in 2024, with the original anime band returning to provide music for the film.

New Shueisha Manga: Martial Master Asumi

Image: Kawada

Kawada Sensei, the creator of Hinomaru Sumo, is making a comeback in Shonen Jump. Nito, a high school student who takes care of his disabled grandfather, enjoys a peaceful life until he meets a classmate with aspirations of becoming a female MMA fighter. Suddenly, Nito’s life takes an unexpected turn. This gripping MMA story is an exciting battle until the end, with new chapters released every Sunday.

