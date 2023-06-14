Manga News — MF Ghost Manga Returns

Image: Shuuichi Shigeno

Me & Roboco Manga Gets Film Adaptation

Image: Shūhei Miyazaki and Viz Media

The latest edition of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine has announced that Shūhei Miyazaki’s Me & Roboco manga will soon be adapted into a film. However, no further details outside of the announcement were provided. Additionally, the magazine has teased an “important announcement” regarding the manga’s television anime adaptation, set to be revealed in the upcoming 29th issue on June 19th.

Team Phoenix Manga to End in July

Image: Kenny Ruiz and Osamu Tezuka

The upcoming issue of Bessatsu Shōnen Champion magazine, published by Akita Shoten, has disclosed that Team Phoenix, a manga created by Spanish artist Kenny Ruiz and showcasing characters from Osamu Tezuka’s works, will come to a close in the next issue set for release on July 12. This manga series was initiated in partnership with Tezuka Productions in June 2021. Furthermore, Udon Entertainment plans to publish a 200-page volume in November, followed by additional volumes released every two months.

MF Ghost Manga Returns

Image: Shuuichi Shigeno

According to the 28th edition of Kodansha’s Weekly Young Magazine, the MF Ghost manga by Shuuichi Shigeno will return in the 29th issue on June 19th. The manga series MF Ghost took a break in April after its 21st issue was published. The most recent chapter hinted at the story reaching its “final battle.” In the author’s afterword, Shigeno shared that the manga’s storyline is “80% completed” but expressed concerns about being able to draw the final part due to health issues. The news of its return is positive for Shigeno and MF Ghost enthusiasts.

- This article was updated on June 14th, 2023