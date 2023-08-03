MARRIAGETOXIN Chapter 57 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 56 Spoilers

August 2nd, 2023 by J.R. Waugh
Marriagetoxin Chapter 57 Release Date
Image: Mizuki Yoda / Shueisha / VIZ Media

Hikaru Gero’s saga as a candidate for the world’s most lethal bachelor could soon come to a close in Marriagetoxin. The manga continues to introduce compatible prospects for him to marry while still keeping the very real threat of death nearby. But for those who want to see this series all the way through, especially with Hikaru’s sister’s future in the balance, you’ll want to know when you can get the latest update. Prepare yourself here for the release date of Marriagetoxin Chapter 57

Marriagetoxin Chapter 57 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Marriagetoxin Chapter 57 will release on Tuesday, August 8. It will be available at 8 AM PT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET on Manga Plus!

MARRIAGETOXIN Chapter 57
Release Date Countdown
If you’re looking to catch the next installment of Marriagetoxin as it drops, prepare yourself with this release time zone guide for Chapter 57! Find out whether Chinatsu is a suitable partner for Hikaru, and just what the latest nefarious plot is!

Time ZoneRelease Time
Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver)8:00 AM PST
Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver)9:00 AM MST
Central Time (Chicago, Regina)10:00 AM CST
Eastern Time (New York, Toronto)11:00 AM EST
Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton)12:00 PM AST
Brazil (Brasília Time)12:00 PM BST
UK and Ireland4:00 PM GMT
Europe5:00 PM CEST
Moscow6:00 PM MSK
India8:30 PM IST
Vietnam and Thailand10:00 PM ICT
Philippines11:00 PM PHT

In the latest chapter, as Hikaru learns more about Chinatsu, a dangerous new plot comes to light involving Kazuma and the mysterious Namegawa.

RECAP: Marriage Toxin Chapter 56 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 57

Revelations swirl about the wind users thought to have died out long ago. Fortunately for Hikaru Gero, he’s a poison user, a specialist suited to the task. As Gero continues to protect Chinatsu and Erina, the former considers him a suitable protector for Erina should anything happen to her.

But the interesting bits come later, as Hikaru mentors a restless Erina in the car ride. Worrying she might lose Chinatsu, she asks how she may become stronger, at which point Gero gives a fascinating lecture on what she’s already doing right.

This, along with bonding over sweets, pushes Erina to see him as a potential suitor for Chinatsu, but the very real threat to Erina’s safety still stands: Namegawa vowed revenge against Erina’s father and her entire family. In the final moments of this chapter, we see him start to move forward with his nefarious plot.

- This article was updated on August 2nd, 2023

