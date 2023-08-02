MARRIAGETOXIN Manga Release Date Schedule 2023: When You Can Expect New Chapters

Image: Mizuki Yoda / Shueisha / VIZ Media

Marriagetoxin is an interesting twist on a romantic comedy. While the idea of assassins finding somebody to marry isn’t completely foreign, this manga is a fresh take on it, with Hikaru Gero of the Poison Clan as its protagonist. Hikaru’s particular task is finding somebody to marry and thus carry on the Poison Clan legacy, so that his sister won’t have to shoulder the burden. With the series having over a year of content already, fans will want to know when they can expect new chapters. We’re here to help with this manga chapter release date schedule for Marriagetoxin!

Marriagetoxin Manga Chapter Release Schedule (2023)

Marriagetoxin is released weekly on Shonen Jump+ via Shueisha, and is available for English readers on Manga Plus! For those wanting to read the killer manga, it is all currently available to read free on the Manga Plus app or browser portal.

However, like with certain manga series, this option might suddenly no longer be available, so read up while you can! Fans of Marriagetoxin can enjoy every release of the manga up to and beyond Chapter 56 at the moment.

For the full year of 2023’s releases, we have a schedule of anticipated chapters which we’ll keep updated regularly. We will keep readers posted on any author or publication hiatuses as well. Here is our anticipated release date schedule for Marriagetoxin!

Chapter Release Date 32 January 3, 2023 33 January 10, 2023 34 January 17, 2023 35 January 24, 2023 36 January 31, 2023 Bonus Chapter 6 February 7, 2023 37 February 14, 2023 38 February 21, 2023 39 February 28, 2023 Bonus Chapter 7 March 7, 2023 40 March 14, 2023 41 March 21, 2023 42 March 28, 2023 43 April 4, 2023 Bonus Chapter 8 April 11, 2023 44 April 18, 2023 45 April 25, 2023 46 May 2, 2023 Bonus Chapter 9 May 9, 2023 47 May 16, 2023 48 May 23, 2023 49 May 30, 2023 50 June 6, 2023 Bonus Chapter 10 June 13, 2023 51 June 20, 2023 52 June 27, 2023 53 July 4, 2023 54 July 11, 2023 Bonus Chapter 11 July 18, 2023 55 July 25, 2023 56 August 1, 2023 57 August 8, 2023 Bonus Chapter 12 August 15, 2023 58 August 22, 2023 59 August 29, 2023 60 September 5, 2023 61 September 12, 2023 Bonus Chapter 13 September 19, 2023 62 September 26, 2023 63 October 3, 2023 64 October 10, 2023 65 October 17, 2023 Bonus Chapter 14 October 24, 2023 66 October 31, 2023 67 November 7, 2023 68 November 14, 2023 Bonus Chapter 15 November 21, 2023 69 November 28, 2023 70 December 5, 2023 71 December 12, 2023 72 December 19, 2023

As you can see, the series is one of the most reliable release patterns in the industry. Every week seemingly gets at least a little something. The bonus chapters are released on a ~4-5 week basis instead of a regular chapter, so any deviations on this pattern will be adjusted. But this is a series you should be following, as it’s compelling, unique, and thrilling to read.

