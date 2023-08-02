MARRIAGETOXIN Manga Release Date Schedule 2023: When You Can Expect New Chapters

Marriagetoxin is an interesting twist on a romantic comedy. While the idea of assassins finding somebody to marry isn’t completely foreign, this manga is a fresh take on it, with Hikaru Gero of the Poison Clan as its protagonist. Hikaru’s particular task is finding somebody to marry and thus carry on the Poison Clan legacy, so that his sister won’t have to shoulder the burden. With the series having over a year of content already, fans will want to know when they can expect new chapters. We’re here to help with this manga chapter release date schedule for Marriagetoxin!
Marriagetoxin Manga Chapter Release Schedule (2023)
Marriagetoxin is released weekly on Shonen Jump+ via Shueisha, and is available for English readers on Manga Plus! For those wanting to read the killer manga, it is all currently available to read free on the Manga Plus app or browser portal.
However, like with certain manga series, this option might suddenly no longer be available, so read up while you can! Fans of Marriagetoxin can enjoy every release of the manga up to and beyond Chapter 56 at the moment.
For the full year of 2023’s releases, we have a schedule of anticipated chapters which we’ll keep updated regularly. We will keep readers posted on any author or publication hiatuses as well. Here is our anticipated release date schedule for Marriagetoxin!
|Chapter
|Release Date
|32
|January 3, 2023
|33
|January 10, 2023
|34
|January 17, 2023
|35
|January 24, 2023
|36
|January 31, 2023
|Bonus Chapter 6
|February 7, 2023
|37
|February 14, 2023
|38
|February 21, 2023
|39
|February 28, 2023
|Bonus Chapter 7
|March 7, 2023
|40
|March 14, 2023
|41
|March 21, 2023
|42
|March 28, 2023
|43
|April 4, 2023
|Bonus Chapter 8
|April 11, 2023
|44
|April 18, 2023
|45
|April 25, 2023
|46
|May 2, 2023
|Bonus Chapter 9
|May 9, 2023
|47
|May 16, 2023
|48
|May 23, 2023
|49
|May 30, 2023
|50
|June 6, 2023
|Bonus Chapter 10
|June 13, 2023
|51
|June 20, 2023
|52
|June 27, 2023
|53
|July 4, 2023
|54
|July 11, 2023
|Bonus Chapter 11
|July 18, 2023
|55
|July 25, 2023
|56
|August 1, 2023
|57
|August 8, 2023
|Bonus Chapter 12
|August 15, 2023
|58
|August 22, 2023
|59
|August 29, 2023
|60
|September 5, 2023
|61
|September 12, 2023
|Bonus Chapter 13
|September 19, 2023
|62
|September 26, 2023
|63
|October 3, 2023
|64
|October 10, 2023
|65
|October 17, 2023
|Bonus Chapter 14
|October 24, 2023
|66
|October 31, 2023
|67
|November 7, 2023
|68
|November 14, 2023
|Bonus Chapter 15
|November 21, 2023
|69
|November 28, 2023
|70
|December 5, 2023
|71
|December 12, 2023
|72
|December 19, 2023
As you can see, the series is one of the most reliable release patterns in the industry. Every week seemingly gets at least a little something. The bonus chapters are released on a ~4-5 week basis instead of a regular chapter, so any deviations on this pattern will be adjusted. But this is a series you should be following, as it’s compelling, unique, and thrilling to read.
- This article was updated on August 2nd, 2023