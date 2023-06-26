Martial Master Asumi Chapter 3 Spoilers, Release Timeline, Recap

Image: Kawada

Have you completed reading the second chapter of the thrilling new Shueisha manga on MMA and are eager to know about Martial Master Asumi Chapter 4 spoilers, release timeline, and recap? To everyone’s surprise, the second chapter of this manga showed us more of Asumi’s skills, and they started a fight, but we will have to wait until Chapter 3 to see it concluded. To help you stay updated, we will provide the spoilers and raw scans for Martial Master Asumi Chapter 3 as soon as they are released, so you don’t have to wait a whole week for the next chapter.

Martial Master Asumi Chapter 2 Recap – Yoshitoki Okiba

Chapter 2 begins with Asumi sparring and losing with his Grandpa. He also asks if his Grandpa’s daycare takes student volunteers because he is interested in caregiving. At school, he finds that the bullies didn’t tell anyone about getting beaten by Asumi during the fight in Chapter 1. Asumi then runs into Okiba at school, who tells Asumi that he knows nothing of MMA and convinces him to show up at her gym to spar with her. We then meet Okiba’s dad, Yoshitoki Okiba, who is Yohsi’s MMA gym rep and a former pro-MMA fighter.

He tells Asumi that he doesn’t allow perverts around his daughter, but Asumi convinces him he isn’t one. Unfortunately, when Asumi mentions the MMA tournament, her dad freaks out, saying he didn’t sign the form and won’t let her get beat by male fighters. However, she bets that if Asumi can beat her dad, he must let her fight. The fight begins with a takedown by Okabi’s Dad, but Asumi escapes it, surprising everyone. Will Asumi be able to beat Okabi’s Dad?

Martial Master Asumi Chapter 3 Spoilers

No Martial Master Asumi Chapter 3 spoilers or raw scans have been released yet. Like other Shueisha manga releases, we anticipate spoilers will be available midweek. Please check back frequently, as we will update this guide as soon as they become accessible.

Martial Master Asumi Chapter 2 Release Timeline

The Martial Master Asumi Chapter 2 release timeline is 1:00 AM JST on Monday, July 3, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities.

8:00 AM PST Sunday, July 2

9:00 AM MST Sunday, July 2

10:00 AM CST Sunday, July 2

12:00 PM EST Sunday, July 2

1:00 PM AST Sunday, July 2

2:00 PM BRT Sunday, July 2

5:00 PM GMT Sunday, July 2

7:00 PM CEST Sunday, July 2

9:30 PM IST Sunday, July 2

11:00 PM ICT Sunday, July 2

12:00 AM PHT Monday, July 3

1:00 AM JST Monday, July 3

Where Can You Read Martial Master Asumi Chapter 3?

You can read Martial Master Asumi Chapter 3 on the Manga Plus website for free. In addition, you can read the latest three chapters for free, which is excellent since the manga just released, giving you ample time to decide if you like it. However, don’t wait too long; otherwise, you must pay for a membership and use the Shueisha manga and comics app to read chapters beyond the first three.

