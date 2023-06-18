Mashle: Magic and Muscle Chapter 161 Spoilers, Release Timeline, and Recap

Image: Hajime Komoto

Are you looking for a Mashle: Magic and Muscle Chapter 161 spoilers and release timeline guide so you don’t miss out on the action? Mashle is currently at its peak, with each chapter packed with exciting content. However, waiting a week for the next installment can be challenging due to the high level of anticipation. Fortunately, spoilers for Mashle: Magic and Muscle Chapter 161 will be available soon, allowing you to satisfy your curiosity and see what happens next without delay.

Mashle: Magic and Muscle Chapter 161 Spoilers

Currently, no spoilers are available for Mashle: Magic and Muscle Chapter 161. However, according to previous leaks, the spoilers and raw scans are anticipated to be released on or around June 22, 2023. Please check back with us for updates; we will keep this guide current.

Mashle: Magic and Muscle Chapter 161 Release Timeline

The Mashle: Magic and Muscle Chapter 161 release timeline is 1:00 AM JST on Monday, June 26, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

8:00 AM PST Sunday, June 25

9:00 AM MST Sunday, June 25

10:00 AM CST Sunday, June 25

12:00 PM EST Sunday, June 25

1:00 PM AST Sunday, June 25

2:00 PM BRT Sunday, June 25

5:00 PM GMT Sunday, June 25

7:00 PM CEST Sunday, June 25

9:30 PM IST Sunday, June 25

11:00 PM ICT Sunday, June 25

12:00 AM PHT Monday, June 26

1:00 AM JST Monday, June 26

Related: My Hero Academia Chapter 391 Spoilers, Release Timeline, and Recap

Where Can You Read Mashle: Magic and Muscle Chapter 160?

You can read the three most recent chapters of Sakamoto Days on the Manga Plus website for free to catch up before the latest chapter releases. However, you must subscribe for a membership if you want to read anything before that. If you are reading on a mobile device, you can also download the Shonen Jump Manga and Comics app to read all official Shonen Jump Mangas, including Sakamoto Days.

Mashle: Magic and Muscle Chapter 160 Recap

We learned that Innocent Zero’s thirds spell will persist even after his defeat. Unfortunately, it devours all it touches, meaning Mash’s physical strength can’t defeat it. However, in true manga fashion, Mash saves the day by using the Continental Kickboard move, which moved the continent from being hit by Innocent Zero’s spell. After the spell hit the ocean, it created a big wave. Fear not! Mash used a magic wand to destroy the wave, saving everyone and gaining an adorable octopus hat to boot.

- This article was updated on June 18th, 2023