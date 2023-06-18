Image: Yuto Suzuki

Are you looking for Sakamoto Days Chapter 124 spoilers, release timeline, and recap after finishing Chapter 123? What does this assassin want with Hyo, and will he survive? To answer questions like these that were posed in the last chapter, we will share the spoilers and raw scans for Sakamoto Days Chapter 124 as soon as they become available, so you don’t have to wait until the official release later in the week.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 123 Recap

Chapter 123 shows us why Hyo likes Heisuke so much, and that is because he reminded him of himself when he was younger. All of the struggles and lack of support to become the assassin he is now. However, Heisuke’s suitcase is stolen to lure Hyo into a trap by an unknown assassin for an unknown reason. Also, can we all take a moment of silence for that poor thief with the glasses that just got deleted?

Sakamoto Days Chapter 124 Release Timeline

The Sakamoto Days Chapter 124 release timeline is 1:00 AM JST on Monday, June 26, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

8:00 AM PST Sunday, June 25

9:00 AM MST Sunday, June 25

10:00 AM CST Sunday, June 25

12:00 PM EST Sunday, June 25

1:00 PM AST Sunday, June 25

2:00 PM BRT Sunday, June 25

5:00 PM GMT Sunday, June 25

7:00 PM CEST Sunday, June 25

9:30 PM IST Sunday, June 25

11:00 PM ICT Sunday, June 25

12:00 AM PHT Monday, June 26

1:00 AM JST Monday, June 26

Sakamoto Days Chapter 124 Spoilers

Currently, there are no spoilers, leaks, or raw scans for Chapter 124 of Sakamoto Days. However, we are dedicated to providing you with the most up-to-date information as soon as it becomes available. Rest assured. We will keep you informed on this exciting chapter. Please stay tuned for further updates.

Where Can You Read Sakamoto Days Chapter 124?

You can read the three most recent chapters of Sakamoto Days on the Manga Plus website for free to catch up before the latest chapter releases. However, you must subscribe for a membership if you want to read anything before that. If you are reading on a mobile device, you can also download the Shonen Jump Manga and Comics app to read all official Shonen Jump Mangas, including Sakamoto Days.

