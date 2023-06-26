Mashle: Magic and Muscle Chapter 162 Spoilers, Release Timeline, and Recap

Image: Hajime Komoto

Are you looking for a Mashle: Magic and Muscle Chapter 162 spoilers and release timeline guide so you don’t miss out on the action? Mashle is currently at its peak, with each chapter packed with exciting content. However, waiting a week for the next installment can be challenging due to the high level of anticipation. Fortunately, spoilers for Mashle: Magic and Muscle Chapter 162 will be available soon, allowing you to satisfy your curiosity and see what happens next without delay.

Mashle: Magic and Muscle Chapter 162 Spoilers

No spoilers are available for Mashle: Magic and Muscle Chapter 162. However, according to previous leaks, the spoilers and raw scans are anticipated to be released on or around June 28, 2023, so check back soon, as we will update this guide once they drop.

Mashle: Magic and Muscle Chapter 162 Release Timeline

The Mashle: Magic and Muscle Chapter 162 release timeline is 1:00 AM JST on Monday, July 3, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

8:00 AM PST Sunday, July 2

9:00 AM MST Sunday, July 2

10:00 AM CST Sunday, July 2

12:00 PM EST Sunday, July 2

1:00 PM AST Sunday, July 2

2:00 PM BRT Sunday, July 2

5:00 PM GMT Sunday, July 2

7:00 PM CEST Sunday, July 2

9:30 PM IST Sunday, July 2

11:00 PM ICT Sunday, July 2

12:00 AM PHT Monday, July 3

1:00 AM JST Monday, July 3

Where Can You Read Mashle: Magic and Muscle Chapter 162?

You can read the three most recent chapters of Mashle: Magic and Muscle on the Manga Plus website for free to catch up before the latest chapter releases. However, you must subscribe for a membership if you want to read anything before that. If you are reading on a mobile device, you can also download the Shonen Jump Manga and Comics app to read all official Shonen Jump Mangas, including Mashle: Magic and Muscle.

Mashle: Magic and Muscle Chapter 161 Recap

In Chapter 161, Mash receives a reality check from Innocent Zero, who points out that his victory was achieved at a significant cost. Though Mash acknowledges the truth in this statement, he convinces Innocent Zero to undo the damage. Finally, Innocent Zero agrees and uses Return Force Timez Thirds to restore the lost time without disrupting the flow of time. This act saves everyone, and Innocent Zero is apprehended, restoring peace to the world. Several months later, the story fast-forwards to the Divine Visionary Induction Hall, where no one qualified to be visionary this year. However, due to Mash’s heroic efforts in saving the world, he is chosen to be the visionary despite not meeting the qualifications. The chapter ends on this note.

- This article was updated on June 26th, 2023