Are you looking for a My Hero Academia Chapter 392 spoilers, release timeline, and recap guide because you want to know what happens after reading Chapter 391? Fortunately, the release schedule has returned to normal, but each chapter keeps ending on a crazy note. To assist you, here is all the latest information about My Hero Academia Chapter 392, such as spoilers and the official release date, to ensure you don’t miss any exciting developments.

My Hero Academia Chapter 392 Spoilers

No My Hero Academia Chapter 392 spoilers and raw scans have been released yet. However, we expect them to be released midweek, around June 21 or 22, so check back soon because we will update this guide once they drop.

My Hero Academia Chapter 392 Release Timeline

The My Hero Academia Chapter 392 release timeline is scheduled for 1:00 AM JST on Monday, June 26, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

8:00 AM PST Sunday, June 25

9:00 AM MST Sunday, June 25

10:00 AM CST Sunday, June 25

12:00 PM EST Sunday, June 25

1:00 PM AST Sunday, June 25

2:00 PM BRT Sunday, June 25

5:00 PM GMT Sunday, June 25

7:00 PM CEST Sunday, June 25

9:30 PM IST Sunday, June 25

11:00 PM ICT Sunday, June 25

12:00 AM PHT Monday, June 26

1:00 AM JST Monday, June 26

Where Can I Read My Hero Academia Chapter 392?

You can read the three most recent chapters of My Hero Academia on the Manga Plus website for free to catch up before the latest chapter releases. However, you must subscribe for a membership if you want to read anything before that. If you are reading on a mobile device, you can also download the Shonen Jump Manga and Comics app to read all official Shonen Jump Mangas, including My Hero Academia.

My Hero Academia Chapter 391 Recap During the intensifying storm on the battlefield, Himiko and her Doubles utilize Sad Man’s Death Parade to gain an advantage over the Heroes. Uravity approaches Himiko and explains that the reason she cannot fully transform into Twice is because she has blended her bloodthirsty desires with her emotions of affection.

