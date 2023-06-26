Image: Kohei Horikoshi

Are you looking for a My Hero Academia Chapter 393 spoilers, release timeline, and recap guide because you want to know what happens after reading Chapter 392? Fortunately, the release schedule has returned to normal, but each chapter ends on a crazy note. To assist you, here is all the latest information about My Hero Academia Chapter 393, such as spoilers and the official release date, to ensure you don’t miss any exciting developments.

My Hero Academia Chapter 393 Spoilers

No My Hero Academia Chapter 393 spoilers have been released yet. However, spoilers are typically released midweek, so we expect them to drop around June 29, 2023, so check back soon, as we will update this guide once they do!

My Hero Academia Chapter 393 Release Timeline

The My Hero Academia Chapter 393 release timeline is scheduled for 1:00 AM JST on Monday, July 3, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

8:00 AM PST Sunday, July 2

9:00 AM MST Sunday, July 2

10:00 AM CST Sunday, July 2

12:00 PM EST Sunday, July 2

1:00 PM AST Sunday, July 2

2:00 PM BRT Sunday, July 2

5:00 PM GMT Sunday, July 2

7:00 PM CEST Sunday, July 2

9:30 PM IST Sunday, July 2

11:00 PM ICT Sunday, July 2

12:00 AM PHT Monday, July 3

3 1:00 AM JST Monday, July 3

Related: All My Hero Academia Arcs

Where Can I Read My Hero Academia Chapter 393?

You can read the three most recent chapters of My Hero Academia on the Manga Plus website for free to catch up before the latest chapter releases. However, you must subscribe for a membership if you want to read anything before that. If you are reading on a mobile device, you can also download the Shonen Jump Manga and Comics app to read all official Shonen Jump Mangas, including My Hero Academia.

My Hero Academia Chapter 392 Recap In Chapter 392, “Villain Name,” Himiko tries to attack Froppy with a knife during the battle, but Uravity intervenes and stops her. We learn more about Himiko’s past, including her experience with Quirk counseling and her struggles to express her love. Meanwhile, the Doubles on the battlefield begin to consume blood, causing chaos and transforming into Heroes. Despite being stabbed, Froppy pleads with Himiko to listen to Uravity and calm down. In a flashback, Twice asks Himiko if she wants a Villain’s name.

- This article was updated on June 26th, 2023