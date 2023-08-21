My Hero Academia Chapter 398 Spoilers, Release Timeline, and Recap

Image: Kohei Horikoshi

My Hero Academia Chapter 398 continues All Might using the Armored All Might to fight All For One to keep him distracted. During this fight, we see All For One using Quirks that cause injuries to All Might. With our reliable leak sources, we will have My Hero Academia Chapter 369 Spoilers and Leaks posted to this guide soon, so you don’t have to wait for the official release timeline to see what happens next.

My Hero Academia Chapter 398 Spoilers

There are no My Hero Academia Chapter 398 spoilers and raw scans. However, leaks for this manga series typically happen close to the weekend, so we expect them to be released by 8/25. Check back at this date, as we will update this story once they drop!

My Hero Academia Chapter 397 Recap

With a genuine passion burning deep within him, All Might relentlessly unleashes a barrage of powerful blows upon his adversary, All For One. The intense desire to protect and uphold the honor of One For All fuels his every move. Despite the odds stacked against him, he stands firm and resolute. Taunting his opponent with a fierce determination, he proves that even a Quirkless man can defeat a true Demon Lord.

All For One combines multiple Quirks, launching a barrage of attacks at All Might. All Might survives using his “Utility Cape Auto-Guard: Dark Shadow,” realizing All For One’s taunts are working. The suit informs him that the cape was destroyed, and he has injuries in his clavicle and left humerus. He orders it to assist him at maximum. All For One appears above All Might and insults him, blaming his gadgets for his defeat.

All Might recalls advising Izuku not to rely too much on support items, having seen heroes lose their power without them. He jokes that he and All For One think alike, reminiscing on his first meeting with Nana Shimura and how he fought with just a lead pipe.

My Hero Academia Chapter 398 Release Timeline

My Hero Academia

Chapter 398 Click Here Once the Chapter Drops

The My Hero Academia Chapter 398 release timeline is scheduled for 1:00 AM JST on Monday, August 28, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

8:00 AM PST Sunday, August 27

9:00 AM MST Sunday, August 27

10:00 AM CST Sunday, August 27

12:00 PM EST Sunday, August 27

1:00 PM AST Sunday, August 27

2:00 PM BRT Sunday, August 27

5:00 PM GMT Sunday, August 27

7:00 PM CEST Sunday, August 27

9:30 PM IST Sunday, August 27

11:00 PM ICT Sunday, August 27

12:00 AM PHT Sunday, August 28

1:00 AM JST Monday, August 28

Where Can I Read My Hero Academia Chapter 398?

You can read My Hero Academia Chapter 398 on the Manga Plus website for free to catch up before the latest chapter releases. However, you must subscribe for a membership if you want to read anything before the latest three chapters. If you are reading on a mobile device, you can also download the Shonen Jump Manga and Comics app to read all official Shonen Jump Mangas, including My Hero Academia.

